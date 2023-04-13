Sunshine-drenched afternoons have me dreaming about Opening Day and where I'll be headed to get in on the action.
No, not the one that already passed with the trampling of 100,000 feet to a nearby stadium to watch a game so "thrilling" they had to change the rules to keep it under three hours. This one involves a much smaller crowd — ideally, two to zero. And the quarry is much quieter than the cheers that erupt during an admittedly exciting triple play.
In fact, other than splashes, the swooshing of a swung fishing pole and the rustle of boots in last year's dried-out undergrowth, opening day of trout season doesn't make much sound at all. And that's just the way I like it.
This year I'll be joined by my wife, who, good sport that she is, joins me on the occasional fishing jaunt. Thankfully my destination this year has plenty for both of us to see aside from three gorgeously wild trout streams (with creeks and branches adding a few bonuses).
All things permitting, I'm headed to Pigeon River Country this year. Why drive so far when this region is bisected by such a great option as the Boardman/Ottaway, though?
For one, Boardman fish are out of my league. It takes a discerning angler making calculated casts to fleece a trout of any decent size in this Grand Traverse Bay tributary. Plenty of fishing pressure and a summer-long stream of paddlers gliding overhead quickly school any salmonid to be extremely wary of where they seek their next meal.
For another, Pigeon River Country has been a magical place to me ever since my first trip in 2008. It's when my college roommate and I set out on a hike of the High Country Pathway, an 80-mile loop that takes solid experience and passable equipment to complete (of which we had neither — never, ever buy used boots).
There are more than just trails, rivers and creeks here. It's the home of Michigan's elk herd and they're easy to spot in the spring when young calves still graze with their moms in the gas and oil well drill pads.
History abounds here as well. Stop at one of the elk viewing turnouts and you can find the remains of a Civilian Conservation Corps camp in the undergrowth. These were pretty spartan barracks-style buildings so there's not much to see beyond the foundation blocks and sidewalks, but it's fun to imagine how it looked in the 1930s.
Those oil and gas wells also touched off a public lands dispute that eventually led to the creation of the Kammer Recreational Land Trust, the precursor to the Natural Resources Trust Fund. Parks all over the place sport the medallion showing how they benefited from this voter-protected fund, and it still pays out millions every year to add more parkland or develop existing public places for recreation.
That's just the modern history, too — surely there are stories to tell from the era before the Treaty of Washington when the Anishinaabek ceded the land.
Beyond all that, it's a truly beautiful spot where you can camp in one of several state forest campgrounds, or fill up your favorite ruck and find a secluded spot for backcountry camping.
Me, I'm looking forward to a day or two along the Black, Pigeon or Sturgeon, casting and retrieving, trying different lures, tromping through the riverside grasses and bushes ... and feeling fulfilled to be there for another Opening Day. It's an experience that leaves no angler empty-handed, no matter how the day's fishing went.
