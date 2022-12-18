If you find yourself behind a blue sedan that hesitates for too long on a green light, have mercy: it could be me, restarting my engine after a stall.
Yes, I joined the vanishingly small percentage of manual-transmission drivers when my wife Saraí and I signed the papers for a much-needed second car.
How small, you ask? CarMax figured 96 percent of U.S. drivers have automatic transmissions in their vehicles, and charted its own steep decline in stick shift sales, from nearly 27 percent in 1995 to 2.4 percent as of 2020, and falling. Heck, more electric cars sold in 2019 than standard transmission-equipped ones, according to the New York Times.
(Note that standard transmissions are actually standard in Europe and Mexico, the former according to Reader’s Digest and the second per my own experience.)
Forget the haughty “I’m better because I drive stick” attitudes of which you could find a dozen just browsing the web. I read a few comments to this effect as I tried to justify buying a car that is, in fact, harder to drive. Like, way harder.
I do have to think more about what I’m doing when I drive, which is saying something in cars that increasingly promise to do everything for you.
Remember when the self-parking cars came out? Now they stop for blocked traffic or pedestrians, brake one wheel to squelch a skid, slow down if your cruise control has you approaching another car too fast ... even drive themselves outright. If parking itself is all a car does, it’s woefully behind.
So why devolve? Some of the biggest sells, like better gas mileage, have dwindled as automatics catch up. And some cars even let you switch to a sort of manual mode.
As I told my wife, I wanted the car as a sort of vote of confidence in myself, a bet that I could master this new skill that had eluded me before. So far it’s a winning bet — most of the time.
It wasn’t an obvious choice. My earliest experience involved bouncing my high school friend’s Escort halfway out of its parking space when I missed first gear (he ended my experiment after the second miss).
And my folks wondered if I could figure out how to work the clutch pedal fast enough to drive a used Hyundai they brought home for an extended test drive (I couldn’t).
Fast forward to a few months ago when I started looking for another car in a horribly tight market. A dealer showed me a Mazda 6, sans slush box, and encouraged me to try.
After 10 attempts, I couldn’t get it into first gear, but then another dealer showed me the trick of finding the “bite,” that magic spot in the clutch pedal’s range where the car starts moving forward but the gear’s not entirely engaged.
Then, it clicked: I was driving stick! A basic life skill for generations before me was within my reach in my mid-30s. It felt amazing, until I stalled out in the middle of South Airport Drive and could not get the thing into gear.
Test drive over.
So Saraí and I moved on, my pride badly wounded and my wife all the more certain we needed something much more practical: an SUV or crossover with no transmission funny business and, crucially, all-wheel drive. That’s standard issue in the Mitten — some already come with the obligatory Michigan-love sticker attached.
But then we went to the VW dealership, and out front sat a gorgeous little four-door with a sunroof. The stick shift in the center console stood like a warning. That is, until yet another patient dealer let me drive it around the parking lot until I could reliably get it into first and second gear. He also showed me the trick for starting while going uphill.
No, I’m not going to tell you that I’m a better or more thoughtful driver than you because I have to manually change gears while your car does the work for you.
But without doubt, the joy of smoothly shifting through the gears is downright sublime.
I roll down the window on a summer night or sunny fall afternoon, turn up the music and nudge it into fourth as I roll down Grandview, or fifth as I head up M-22, and I’m in paradise.
Now if I could just stop stalling at green lights every now and then.
