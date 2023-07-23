We’ve all heard someone describe the pain that shattered their heart in the days, even months, that followed the loss of their dog, but we can’t really comprehend the profound depth of that pain until we lose one of our own.
Saying goodbye to our A.J., a purebred yellow lab last month, shifted my family into the “now we know how it feels’” category. A.J. was named after my kids’ grandfathers.
It didn’t come as a surprise when my daughter Kayla announced this week that she is adopting a dog.
Several weeks ago, Antrim County Animal Shelter received reports of several Labradors running at large in the Jordan Valley, about 10 miles north of Mancelona. It’s not for certain how those dogs got there, but indications are that they were intentionally abandoned.
Beth Moore’s (no relation) Lost K9 Rescue and Recovery based in Mancelona, was called in to assist in rescuing the dogs. Since that time, founder Beth and her partner, Mike, rescued nine of the dogs and transported them to the shelter in hopes of either being claimed or adopted out. At least one is still unaccounted for as of press time.
On Saturday, July 15, Kayla, a trooper with the Michigan State Police, responded to a call involving a Labrador laying in the ditch on a road east of Jordan Valley. When she notified dispatch she arrived at the location, I could hear through my police scanner the shake in her voice as she fought back tears. The sadness of tending to a dog that had been abandoned, and the heartache of recently losing A.J. put some pressure on her heart.
Kayla pulled her lunch — a granola bar and animal crackers — from her patrol car and lured the hungry dog in. She snapped a few selfie photos with the dog and shared them with Beth Moore, the tracker. Beth is confident the dog was part of the litter now referred to as the “valley dogs.”
As Kayla drove with the dog to Antrim County Animal Control, the black Lab she rescued jumped into the front seat beside her. At the shelter she saw the other valley dogs that had been brought in, all of whom needed homes.
My next call from Kayla was the announcement that she had filled out an application to adopt Rosie, the name she gave the lab in memory of her Grandmother. Beth shared news of Rosie’s rescue with her business’s more than 16,000 Facebook followers. This was then picked up and shared through the Michigan State Police network, eventually receiving statewide and national attention.
Antrim County Animal Control is full. Shelters throughout Michigan and beyond are full. If you have the room in your heart and home for a dog, please visit a shelter near you and consider adopting one. You just may save a dog from a very sad alternative, and the bond you’ll form with your new family member is one that will stay with you forever.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.