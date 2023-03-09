As the St. Patrick’s Day holiday comes next week, many look forward to the day’s fun bar/party festivities but dread the hangovers the next morning.
Since I’m not in my early 20s anymore, I’ve been on the receiving end of a rough post- St. Patrick’s Day hangover. I have tried many failed remedies to cure the horrible feeling. Then, many years ago, I discovered something that puts a huge dent in any hangover. An easy 3-mile run or walk.
I understand that moving your body when you can barely get out of bed sounds like one of the worst ideas in the world, but it works wonders that no green detox drink ever could. Since alcohol is a diuretic, it pulls water from your blood plasma and brain to help organs like your liver focus on breaking the alcohol down. When your brain does not have enough water, it stretches the cell membranes and, in turn, causes the dreaded hangover headache.
While running is also an activity that requires the body’s water to be utilized, many medical professionals advise against the “sweating it out” method as it could further dehydrate the body. This is why proper hydration should occur during, after, and especially in the morning after a night of drinking when you get out for physical activity.
In explaining the hard-hitting facts as to why a 3-mile run helps cure a hangover, I was puzzled to learn that there was no universal explanation for it. The best explanation I could find was that physical activity causes your body to release endorphins (feel-good chemicals) that enhance your mood and help reduce stress/anxiety. Exercise also helps to lower inflammation and increase blood flow, which helps rid the body of alcohol’s toxins much quicker than just sitting around eating a breakfast burrito. In addition, getting proper hydration back into the body does wonders to help get your system back to neutrality.
I must fully disclose that I do not advocate heavy drinking. I would highly advise against physical exercise if you’re too dizzy/nauseous to get out of bed. This could put you up for even more hurt. My main intention is to share something that has worked for me so that if you choose to have a little fun drinking this St. Patrick’s Day, you do not waste the entire day trying to get rid of a hangover. Until then, I’ll keep being the weirdo at bachelor parties and conferences who is up early getting my miles in so I can make the most of any day. Cheers!
Please email me at RunnerJeffTC@gmail.com if you would like to ask questions about triathlons, running or local running clubs.
