I have to give you props, northern Michigan.
Over the past four months, in my mind, you have taken the coronavirus pandemic seriously.
From the first day that I got taken off sports and put onto the COVID-19 beat, I have been hyper-attentive to the actions, and reactions, of our community and those throughout the rest of the state.
I watched as our community banded together and took shared social responsibility for others — evidence of which comes in many forms.
That sacrifice has made a difference. From closing your small business’ doors to making (and wearing) masks in the community — every sacrifice has put us where we are as a region today.
Throughout the 17 counties that make up the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Region 7, we have seen only a small fraction of the cases that have popped up throughout the rest of the state.
Even as cases across the country begin to surge again following the reopening of businesses and workplaces, our area has continued to keep the virus at bay.
If you’re wondering why ... it’s because many other communities are not and have not taken this pandemic seriously at all.
Just look at what is happening in Oceana County as 98 confirmed cases have been reported since May 31 (for reference Grand Traverse County has 40 cases since the start of the pandemic).
Over the last several weeks I have made trips downstate to visit my family and meet the new family puppy. My family lives in Wayne County, about 10 minutes from the heart of Detroit. Let me tell you ... it’s quite obvious why the virus spread so easily there.
Even after thousands of deaths and tens of thousands of cases in our state people still believe that this is some kind of made-up disease or that rules do not pertain to them.
I watched as 30 people gathered outside a Dairy Queen in Wayne County the day they were able to reopen. Not a single person was wearing a mask. When you head to a gas station in Wayne County expect no enforcement or even signage requiring masks.
What I have seen in our community is much different, and I thank you for it. There are very good reasons why our region was the first to open in the state and has remained open thus far. Just this week over 20 people were infected with COVID-19 at a overcrowded bar in East Lansing. I stopped out at Little Fleet in Traverse City for a Father’s Day lunch with my parents last weekend and they won‘t even let you inside their all-outdoor seating area without a mask on.
Something that small is making a big difference and it is very obvious to me.
The moral of the story is keep doing what you are doing. Wear that mask, wash those hands and stay home if you can. Heck, call out your fellow community members who aren’t doing their part to keep our region safe — because I know that those who are coming to our region from others across the state have not been up to par with our standards.
Eight TC businesses were tagged as possible COVID-19 exposure sites because a group of infected people came up from downstate last weekend and bar-hopped like everything is normal. News flash — we still have a long way to go to return to ‘normal’.
I understand it’s been a long few months but this can only get longer if we do not stay the course.
Trust me, as someone who is normally a full-time sports writer, the very last thing I want is for our area to diminish our progress. My livelihood has been completely uprooted for months and is still in jeopardy for the foreseeable future if we start taking steps backward.
But thanks to you, northern Michigan, I see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Thanks to you, northern Michigan, the Traverse City Pit Spitters are one of only a handful of teams in the nation who are able to play this summer (not to mention we got two new teams).
Thanks to you, northern Michigan, the high school athletes in our area are already back on the field of play preparing for the fall.
This is a community effort and I recognize what you have done and how you care for your fellow ‘Fudgies.’
Just don’t stop now.
