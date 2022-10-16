TRAVERSE CITY — Atop his mountain bike, the trails of northern Michigan feel like home to Ben McGuire, 17, of Traverse City.
His love for the sport spun the young man’s wheels in high gear. How could he turn his passion for peddling into a future livelihood?
Enter the business careers program Northwest Education Services Career Tech.
“We stress employability skills,” said Julie Gauthier, business careers instructor at Northwest Education Services Career Tech Center.
“It’s project based — it has directly to do with a career path.”
The tech center offers classes pertaining to more than 20 industries. It serves students in 16 school districts and five counties in the Grand Traverse area according to the school’s website.
While enrolled at the tech center, McGuire wrote a business plan for a company that would manufacture bikes and create bike trails. He also took a class on interviewing skills for which he earned extra credit of sorts.
“I asked any of my students if they would like to do practice interviews with me and Ben was the first one to volunteer to do a practice interview with me,” said Gauthier.
That mock interview led to McGuire entering a state interviewing contest which he won. He then went on to place second in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America event in San Diego, an event with more than 7,100 student participants.
According to North Ed, the interview contest is part of FCCLA’s “STAR” events — or Students Taking Action with Recognition — where students display communication skills, understanding of a job’s requirements, prepare a portfolio and complete the job application.
Confidence is the key to acing an interview according to McGuire.
“You’ve got to expect to get the job,” said McGuire. That’s one of the reasons I won those competitions. I expected to win.”
Besides sporting a veneer of confidence, McGuire honed the skills of answering questions off the cuff and pivoting his answers to showcase his strongest self.
“You want to keep control of the room,” he said.
Winning the interview contests were a happy byproduct of McGuire’s commitment to learning the necessary skills to propel forward with his business dream.
“He really had kind of a vision of what he wanted to get involved with after high school and that was his way of approaching it,” said McGuire’s dad, Ben, with whom he shares a first and last name.
The elder McGuire added that his son’s success with career tech courses place an alternative face on the stereotypical tech center student. His son, he said, performed well in traditional classes as well as career tech course offerings.
“That kind of education is really important especially for kids who need a little something different than what they might get in traditional classrooms,” said the elder McGuire. “I think it can be good even for students looking to move on to higher education.”
The senior McGuire who previously served on the TCAPS school board, added the flexibility of career tech programs may were a better educational fit than traditional classrooms for his son during the height of the pandemic.
“At career tech a lot of the stuff was already set up to some extent to help the kids manage their own programs and work at their own pace,” said the elder McGuire.
To that end, Gauthier reported enrollment at the tech center has been growing in the last couple years, currently landing at about 1,200 students sketching a roadmap for their future.
“The goal is to prepare students so they can either enter the job market after high school or to continue their education through certifications, additional training or college,” said Gauthier.
Ben McGuire likely harnessed his interviewing skills to land his current job at a landscaping company where he’s hoping to absorb business acumen that he can use when he’s behind the wheel of his own business.
“I don’t work for money. I work trying to gain skills,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.