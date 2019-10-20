LAKE ANN — The decline of the whaling industry off the coast of Nantucket Island in the 1800s gave rise to another unlikely industry — basketmaking.
The distinctive Nantucket lightship basket —made on a mold and using a wooden bottom — was created by retired whalers who took jobs working on lightships that were once stationed near the island.
Fred Ely, of Interlochen, took that unique style and made it his own, using molds made from foam insulation and staves made from baleen, a flexible material found in the mouth of the baleen whale.
Ely died in May at the age of 94. His work will be featured at the upcoming Association of Michigan Basketmakers annual convention at Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire.
The exhibit room with Ely’s baskets will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 25 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the resort’s Lakeview Hotel & Conference Center.
The exhibit is free. While there, people can also see vendors and observe basketmaking classes, though only AMB members can take classes.
Lightship baskets originated in the latter half of the 19th century, when lightships acting as lighthouses were used to aid ship navigation by marking shoals, low water and harbor mouths.
The ships were mostly manned by retired whalers who were out of jobs after kerosene was refined for use in lamps, making whale oil obsolete.
Eight to 10 crewmen spent up to three months aboard the lightships.
“The sailors that were on them were often bored, so to pass the time they would make baskets,” said Christie Trout, an AMB member who is collecting baskets for the event.
Ely’s distinctive style made him one of the most accomplished basket makers in the country. It is also what made Kathleen Myers make the trip from her home in the Flint area to Interlochen once a month for several years to learn his style.
A professional basketmaker herself, Myers now lives on Nantucket Island and sits on the board of the Nantucket Lightship Basket Museum.
Ely’s love for lightship baskets began on a trip to Cape Cod in 1984, though it took him 15 years to make a basket he thought was good enough to sell. He typically made only one or two baskets in a year.
An architect, Ely wanted to use different and unusual shapes for his baskets, similar to flying saucers and vases that flare out and then narrow at the top, Myers said. So he perfected a technique using foam insulation for the molds.
“He would spin that on a wood lathe and make the shape he wanted,” Myers said.
When the basket was finished, Ely used a heated coat hanger to melt the foam mold and pull it out, destroying the mold in the process.
“So they’re basically one-of-a-kind,” Myers said of Ely’s baskets.
Whale baleen was used to make the staves on his baskets, as well as things like carved handles and decorative flowers.
“Somebody gave him some baleen to begin with and he messed around with it until he figured out how to use it,” Myers said.
Ely’s baskets are in books and museums, including the Dennos Museum. They also reside in some of the finest homes on Martha’s Vineyard.
They sell for between $5,000 and $18,000 each. A set of 10 nesting baskets Ely made sold for $50,000, Myers said.
“They were just different from what the traditional lightship baskets are,” Myers said. “His work is also artistic. People who come out here really appreciate the art and are willing to support it.”
Basketmaking became a cottage industry for the former whalers, though they were only made for about 50 years, ending in 1903 when the U.S. Lighthouse Service, now the Coast Guard, issued an order that the lightship crewmen could no longer “moonlight” by making baskets on the ship, Myers said.
They were later made popular by the Antiques Road Show.
Other baskets will also be on display in the exhibit room at the AMB convention — some of them made by members, some that were inherited, or some that were just a lucky find, Trout said.
Trout got to know Ely when they were both members of the Traverse Area Basketry Guild, which has about 10 members.
“He was such a beloved member of the AMB, as well as the local guild,” Trout said. “He will be greatly missed. He was a fun person to be around.”
