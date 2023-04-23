BEAR LAKE — Every day, Starla Owens Murphy does the math.
“Fifteen years, four months and four days equals 5,603 days,” she said in mid-March. “Time didn’t stand still, life kept going and I grieved hard.”
Recently married, the 59-year-old Manistee County woman finally realized the most prized prize on her bucket list — to travel Italy to walk in the footsteps of where her soldier-son served before he was killed in action in Afghanistan on Nov. 10, 2007.
Joseph Lancour was 21 years old when he and a small team of fellow soldiers were ambushed in the mountains of eastern Afghanistan. Two soldiers died that day, while Lancour and two others died the following day of the wounds they suffered.
Lancour graduated in 2004 from Ludington High School. After enlisting in the Army in 2006, he trained as a paratrooper and was assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, 2/503 “Chosen Company.” The young paratrooper served in Italy, before being deployed to Afghanistan.
“I placed Italy on my bucket list as I came to terms of Joe’s death as a place where I (would) walk if only a few days in the life and steps of my sons,” Starla said. “I (would) eat at one of his well-liked restaurants, hike a mountain to take in the beauty of a city, a city where he would be stationed before deployment.
“I (would) taste local unmarked bottles of wine, even though I don’t drink, to see if I can pinpoint the one wine he truly liked the most. I (would) spend these days in this place experiencing what his daily life would have been.”
Prior to leaving for the army base in mid-March, her bucket list included: “I shall see the action of an inspection of the soldiers. I will ride with the soldiers and watch them practice their jumps. I shall visit the monuments of which our fallen sky soldier’s names are listed, and I will walk the memorial hall. I am looking forward to walking in my sons footsteps, seeing the base where he was stationed, placing a rose at the monument where his name is written, visiting the base and meeting the soldiers. For me as a mom, it is another chapter of the journey being written. I am told there is a mountain I need to hike, if I can. They say the view from the top is breathtaking and Joe had hiked this very mountain.”
Married to her longtime friend Calvin Murphy on Jan. 21, Starla said she was overcome with emotion when he surprised her with a very personal wedding gift — her long wished-for trip to Italy.
“This was a gift from my wonderful husband,” she said. “Throughout this journey (the past several years), he has shadowed me in a good way, paying his respects and honoring Joe for his sacrifice. Calvin had never been on this side of seeing a young soldier returned home from war, though he knew what he and other soldiers went through while serving and losing one of their own.
“He stood in flag line after flag line as fallen heroes were being returned home to their final resting place. He saw the faces of the mothers, wives, fathers, children weeping and it tugged at his heart strings. He never really knew how a fallen heroes family must feel, yet he saw it in their eyes and on their faces. He felt that he was called to duty to honor and support these heroes families.”
“This was something I just had to do, to help her go see what her son had seen,” said Murphy. “Starla has given so much to our veterans over the years, and to our Gold Star Mothers and families, I just had do something for her. And even though I couldn’t go with her because I don’t travel much any more, I still wanted her to go — it was that important.”
Her husband’s gift of travel was unexpected for Starla, and yet, it wasn’t — her husband has reached out to help veterans and their families so often over the years.
“We did a lot of volunteer work together: helping veterans, educating the public on Gold Star Mothers and families, volunteering and serving our VFW post at several positions,” she said.
And so, while her husband stayed behind, Starla set off on her bucket list trip with her longtime friend from Traverse City, Kim Lefler, who Starla said “... is very dedicated to helping our veterans and the Gold Star families.”
Every day, Starla Owens Murphy remembers her son.
“In January 2006, I got the call that he enlisted,” she said. “A little over a month later, he shipped out to Fort Benning for training, then on to jump school, and then to his first duty station Ederle, home of the 173rd Airborne, ‘The Herd,’ the elite sky soldiers. There he spent just under a half-year before he was deployed to Afghanistan. His first duty station was so far away, yet not so far from his mom’s heart, but far enough that any mother would worry about her child, no matter their age.
“When Joe was stationed in Italy we talked about all that he would see that I would never be able to see for myself. I often told him I will see all these beautiful places in the pictures you take and through your eyes.”
And then came Nov. 10, 2007.
“When Joe was killed, I thought about how I (would) never place a flower where he was killed, I would never get that closure, nor be able to take in those moments of his last breath,” she said. “So, I decided to get a rose tattooed on my leg and in the leaves it is written, ‘Bella Joe.’
“I also wrote a letter to Joe telling him my heart and how much he would be missed. I placed it in a bottle and sent it to one of his army buddies who was still in Afghanistan, and asked him to dig a hole and bury it. Maybe one day it will be discovered and maybe just maybe whoever discovers it will be able to read it and understand just how the loss of an American mothers child that was killed in war, how they grieve such loss and how we feel about such great loss.
“I have poured my heart into honoring and remembering my son, and reminding others that we should never forget those who gave everything, but also remember those names which are etched in stone,” said Starla. “I want to have lived a life had that … if we don’t say their names, they fade into the wind, with no meaning of who they were, what their service was, or the valor they gave to a freedom of what they fought for.
“Kim understands the deeper meaning of this journey and how important it has been for me to travel there. This chapter of Joe’s story and journey isn’t complete, but it has come full circle as my own journey and this chapter will be written, as I know it is time for the next chapter to begin, as I continue to honor my son and remember his life and everything about him that made him who he was as a person, a son, a friend, a brother and loved one.”
