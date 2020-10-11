TRAVERSE CITY — History, imagination and the rural lifestyle come together in northern Michigan’s barn-inspired homes and cottages.
Artist, musician and antique lover Lynn Sutton found her barn bliss in the little Leelanau County village of Omena 43 summers ago. Her find stood behind the historic community’s original general store dating to 1899. By 1977 the first store merchant’s niece, Janet Barth, owned the building.
“She charged us $100 for the barn,” Sutton said. “It included a dead possum and barrels of leftovers from the general store.”
The barn featured doors on both ends so the horses could get out. Cows and chickens also made their home there, she said.
Sutton’s husband pastored a church in Northport at the time, but not wanting to live in the parsonage, Sutton set her sights on creating the family nest. And it had to be on less than a shoestring.
She hired local carpenter Tom Mastick to help deconstruct and rebuild the structure on Omena Point, dangerous and fascinating work, she recalled.
“Tom and I took the barn down and hauled it board by board and beam by beam with each piece numbered.
“When the building inspector came out, he was amazed. I don’t think they would let us get away with it today,” she said.
The family’s slim budget led Sutton to scrounge materials. Stained glass windows came from a demolished Northport church. A bathtub was rescued from someone’s trash.
It took five summers to reconstruct the 24-by-30-feet three-story structure and transform it into a home. It was barely completed when her husband’s work required a move to Chicago.
The home project then became the family’s summer cottage.
Sutton married Ron Sutton 12 years ago, after her first husband’s death. The couple typically spends mid-May to September at the cottage welcoming children and grandchildren into the historic space created by a labor of love.
“We’re all in this together,” she said.
Barn living goes contemporary in Boyne City near the shores of Lake Charlevoix. Adelaine Construction of Harbor Springs collaborated with the New Hampshire-based Yankee Barn Homes in 2011 to “raise” a two-story barn-inspired retirement home for a Washington DC couple.
The start of the 3,041 square-foot house was ill-timed due to the East Coast material package arriving in early January during a severe snowstorm.
“The roads were so bad the drivers missed their turn and we had to go searching for the trucks,” said project manager Melissa Adelaine-Supernault. “After an urgent call, we had the help of the Charlevoix Road Commission in plowing the roads open — with the semis following to the site.”
The energy efficient post and beam, three-bedroom house brings a touch of New England to the Antrim County scenery. Its classic red clapboard sets off traditional features, including sliding barn doors at the main entrance and a cupola.
“The overall interior finishes were kept clean and uncluttered, just like you would see in a barn, but they also provide a beautiful backdrop for the homeowners’ antique furniture,” Adelaine-Supernault said.
In Arcadia, artist/builder Aaron Byrnes’ dream team unleashed creativity and skill to construct his vacation rental company’s “Barn Cottage.”
“It was a giant art project,” Byrnes said of the 2005 effort.
The inspired synergy of his nine-person crew brought country style to life in the spacious four-floor, five-bedroom, earthy and inviting barn-inspired house.
“I like the simple architecture barns have,” Byrnes said. “Less is more.”
Byrnes married his home design to its greater surroundings. “In this area you see orchards, barns and farmhouses,” he said. “I emulated what is here.”
His quest for authenticity led him to consider using a horse trough for a bathtub. It didn’t happen, but a crew member fashioned an outhouse-like moon for a bathroom door. The crew also custom-built furnishings for the home and painted murals.
“It was an artistic feat,” he said.
Byrnes and wife Valerie’s company, Blue Lakes Vacation Rentals, offers a series of getaways constructed in the early and mid-2000s with the same creative energy that built the Barn Cottage. Their nostalgic rental collection includes a cottage modeled after an old-style schoolhouse featuring a bell tower, and a farmhouse with plank flooring and custom woodwork.
“They’re purpose-built for families to come up and enjoy northern Michigan,” Byrnes said.
