MIDLAND — History’s heroes are sometimes its caretakers.
Midland County’s catastrophic flooding created a race against time for the rescue of the community’s cultural collections. Craig Hadley didn’t think twice about helping when the Michigan Museum Association sent out a SOS call to museum professionals.
“It was about five minutes between the time I got the email, loaded up my car, grabbed my tools and whatever protective gear I had,” said Hadley, Executive Director ofthe Dennos Museum Center.
Hadley headed to the Herbert D. Doan Midland County History Center, one of three museums within Midland’s Heritage Park impacted by the flood. Doan History Center houses a collection of Midland area archived photos, documents and artifacts. Doan took on 24 inches of water following the Edenville and Sanford dam failures two days earlier on May 20.
Hadley joined a crew of 25 volunteer professionals working against the clock to save the irreplaceable collection. The rescue team included colleagues from Saginaw Valley State University’s Marshall Fredericks Sculpture Museum and Central Michigan University’s Museum Studies program.
“When one collection is threatened, we take it seriously,” Hadley said. “It could happen to any one of us. I hope if something were to happen at the Dennos we would have people from all over come to help.”
Hadley encountered flood-related obstacles even before reaching the Center.
“I had never been to Midland,” he said. “Trying to get to the museum was a challenge because one-third of the roads were shut down.”
Hadley, on arrival, found the building waterlogged. Its muddied storage area was hot and humid. Construction workers ripped out damaged drywall worked beside the rescue crew. Adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines under the circumstances made salvage efforts more difficult.
“It’s something in the museum field we’re always preparing for,” he said. “But we don’t prepare for a disaster in a disaster.”
Hadley said given the circumstances, staff did everything possible to protect volunteers. Before entering volunteers were questioned regarding health, had temperatures taken and were warned of the potential dangers in working in contaminated water. As problematic as it was, crews attempted to maintain social distancing throughout the effort.
Triage of historical photos, lithographs and rare items was step one in protecting the collection. Mold rapidly sets in under conditions Doan experienced, said Hadley. Marshall Fredericks Sculpture Museum provided access to freezer storage to preserve wet items and prevent mold growth.
“After freezing, we will coordinate with other agencies to freeze dry the paperwork, which intensifies the drying process and more successfully restores delicate items,” said Crystal Laudeman, archivist for Midland County Historical Society in a written statement.
Hadley, an expert in paper conservation, deframed materials which were moved to a conservator for damagemitigation.
He also salvaged a large bundle of historic Midland newspapers and helped prepare and move items to a 20-foot rental truck for evacuation.
A handwritten leather-bound ledger from Dow Chemical’s early days in Midland was one of the irreplaceable items Hadley salvaged. The international corporation was founded in Midland in 1897.
“It’s a record of another time. So much of what we do now is digital,” he said. “It’s always nice to have that connection to history.”
Museum officials expect the quick rescue response will allow for restoration of much of the collection.
Anyone wishing to help may go to midlandcenter.org to donate to the cleanup, assessment, rescue and restoration effort.
