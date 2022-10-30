TRAVERSE CITY — At first blush, the Rybicki sisters are angelic in sight and sound.
But don’t let their jeweled, juvenile aura fool you, let alone their pearled giggles and emerald eyes.
For this is their time of the year, a time when autumn painted days and crisp nights are stirred into creepy, comedic chaos through their frightful, funny story-telling.
The latter — telling “Scary Stories for Creepy Kids” — has become a haunting, heebie-jeebie adventure for the sisters. Through their weekly podcasts and soon-to-be released book of the same title, they write short stories and share them with the world — quite literally — via the growing podcasts.
While big sister Ayla, who is 8 years old, and little sister Calla, who is two years her junior, have sparkling and precious personalities that unleash a collective exuberance, it’s their insanely inventive imaginations that attracts thousands from all 50 states and over 70 countries, fans who listen to their silly, scary stories that always end with the same friend-making salutation: “Peace out, bye!”
With mom and dad “thinking this may be a nice, creative thing for the girls to try out,” the parents agreed to “give it a try,” but suggested their daughters do silly stories, rather than scary. The resulting podcast, “Scary Stories for Creepy Kids,” is a mixture of both.
And as many people visited beaches and campgrounds over the summer-ending Labor Day weekend, or were taking in big-ticket theme parks before schools re-opened their doors, the Rybicki sisters turned their sights on their dream vacation spot — Salem, Mass., the historic witch-rich wonderland of America. Oh yeah, they invited their parents to tag along.
“Parents like myself love kid-friendly scary content, especially around spooky season,” said the sisters’ mother, Tara Rybicki. “The girls (story-telling) content is unique as it is not only for kids, but also (written) by kids.
“(Ayla and Calla) have an organically creepy side to them. As soon as Calla learned to talk … she repeatedly told (me) about the creepy clown living in the basement. And Ayla was so enamored with spooky season that she often wore costumes to school, even dressing as a bat for her preschool Christmas program.”
The sisters’ father, Adam Rybicki, recalls his youngest daughter’s fixation with the creepy clown.
“Ever since Calla could talk, she told us about the creepy clown that lives in the basement,” he said. “She says it currently resides in the workout room.”
Appropriately enough, on their Labor Day weekend visit to Salem, the Rybickis purchased a colorful — if not slightly creepy — full-head mask of a clown, a creepy clown, to be sure.
“We stayed in a ghost hotel,” the dad said, laughing. “We were looking for spooks and specters, and all that stuff.”
Tara is a dietitian and Adam an insurance adjuster. And Ayla, who is now in third grade, loves dance and Minecraft, while Calla, who is in first grade, likes to create art and play “baby” with her big sister.
The sisters’ podcast production center is located in a small portion of their bedroom closet, where they also hang their many costumes. Their father serves as the production master — he suggests and comes up with sound effects, too — while their mother serves as their social media liaison.
“Sometimes, Calla will go real dark and I’ll ask her to ‘dial it back,’” said Tara. “I asked them to be silly stories, and Calla said, ‘no, it has to be scary.’”
Spoiler alert: The youngest in the family knows quite well when to be scary, and when to be silly, especially the latter.
“He has ‘lukewarm’ sound effects,” Calla jokingly whispered of her father’s production expertise, looking to see if he was within earshot. He was, so she tried to hide beneath her hunched shoulders as she chuckled all the more.
A selection of “Scary Stories for Creepy Kids” includes: “I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Ice Cream;” “Interview With a Real Witch (Allie and Her Daughter Vivian);” “The Locker;” “Krampus the Demon Santa;” “The Gross Botfly and the Savage Chipmunk;” and “The Hornet Apocalypse,” the last of which Ayla said she “really likes.”
“Their stories are great for fellow creepy kids who enjoy a mix of youthful spooky and silly,” said Tara. “They have included their artwork to help guide the reader’s imagination while reading their stories. They even created several recipes because, once you’ve read a story about ‘Toes in Tomato Sauce,’ why wouldn’t you want to eat some yourself.”
Tara said their daughters were also the only children to recently receive recognition by the Record-Eagle as Leaders for Northern Michigan.
“There’s adults running around in diapers, and babies driving cars,” Calla said of their stories. “And a building-eating monster in Chicago. Marshmallow Fluff monsters living next door. A school locker that’s a portal to another world, and even an Easter Bunny who comes to a party but turns out not to be the Easter Bunny, at all.”
As the sisters’ passion for their spooky podcast took international roots in the past year, their vision focused on harvesting their stories into a book.
“They kept talking about it and talking about it, and eventually I was like, ‘wow, they really do want to do this. It’s not a fleeting ambition,’” Tara said of packaging their daughter’s stories into a book.
She added the book has been endorsed by Don Ross, a ghostwriter for the R.L. Stine Story Club podcast.
Naturally, both girls have many other interests.
“I love acting, and acting creepy is my favorite,” said Ayla. “Also, scary movies are my favorite because of the action, the jump-scares, and because they are simply the best.
“One day I’m going to be the star of one. It’s also super fun making up the stories and recording our ‘Scary Stories for Creepy Kids’ podcast. Other than creepiness, I like dancing with my dance squad, and Pokémon and Minecraft are fun.”
Calla is not at all interested in being meek and mundane. Her inquiring mind is constantly churning like a washing machine on full spin mode.
“I like scary stuff because normal kids’ stuff is just straight up boring,” said Calla. “Spooky stuff has all sorts of twists and things you wouldn’t expect, which I love. When I’m not being creepy, I enjoy eating pot pies, cats — not eating them, petting them – creating all types of artwork, and designing fashions.”
But first things, first.
“So, the girls will keep on, keeping on, creating spooky/silly ideas for their podcast, and gearing up for book signings,” said their mother. “But for now, they’re off to the thrift store in search of creepy dolls.”
“Scary Stories for Creepy Kids” is published by Mission Point Press of Traverse City.
More information is available at linktr.ee/scarystoriesforcreepykids, or to arrange for events or signings, contact the family at scarystoriesforcreepykids@gmaill.com
