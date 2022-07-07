TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival was always a big deal to employees of Sara Lee Frozen Bakery, which has a history dating back 100 years.
At one time they had volleyball teams, sponsored several events and helped capture the Guinness Book of World Records for biggest cherry pie in 1987. The record only held for three years.
“We really used to be involved, and we kind of got away from it. I’m not sure why,” said purchasing agent Mary Greetings, who has been at the company since 1981.
“I’m glad we’re back into it.”
The Traverse City-based company is back in a big way, sponsoring the Kids Cherry Pie Eating contest, which took place Monday and Tuesday and continues at 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday at F&M Park.
She said the whole Sara Lee team got “all decked out and had a blast" at the park.
“It was so much fun,” Greetings said. “We had a great time. Our emcee Adam Nowak was great, and he really got the crowd into it.”
She said Sara Lee donated 112 cases of 10-inch cherry pies, each one containing eight slices cut exactly the same.
“That’s 5,376 slices of pie,” she said.
Every child received a ribbon and a toy for participating. Several rounds took place for age groups, and at the end they allowed everyone, even adults, to participate in one big event.
Some kids were eating their slice of pie in less than 20 seconds, she said. They could not use their hands.
Ribbons were passed out for first, second and third, as well.
“The faces of the kids were priceless,” she said. “They were really digging into it.”
It was an overall great day at Tuesday’s event, she added.
“You see those smiles and hear the laughter, and everybody’s excited to do it. No tears. Everybody’s happy. It was a beautiful day ... and we as adults were getting into it.”
At the corporate level, Sara Lee is excited to be back.
"We are honored to celebrate this milestone, 100-year anniversary of baking our wide variety of specialty pies for the nation," said Craig Bahner, CEO of Sara Lee Frozen Bakery, in a news release.
"Chef Pierre pies have long been the center of family dinners, holiday traditions, and desserts in American homes and restaurants. Sara Lee Frozen Bakery and the Traverse City bakery have been committed to this community."
Chef Pierre bakery was formerly the little Atlantic Pie Company and founded in 1922 by Greek immigrant, Chris Dendrinos. In 1988, Chef Pierre merged with Kitchens of Sara Lee and is now the No. 1 brand of Foodservice Pie, according to the release.
Pie Eating Contests
Adult - 5 p.m. July 8 at Cherry Blast Stage
Children - 1 p.m. July 7 and 8 at F&M Park
Learn more about Sara Lee Frozen Bakery at saraleefrozenbakery.com.
Cherry Pie Make & Bake
Kids from ages 2-12 learn to make a mini Cherry Crumb Pie, which is the festival’s signature pie, from Grand Traverse Pie Company. The kids actually bake the pie on site and take it home. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The actual instruction begins at 10 a.m. or at your designated time slot. The event is Thursday, July 7. It is free, but a $3 suggested donation will benefit the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center.
Learn more about Grand Traverse Pie Company at gtpie.com.
Learn more about the National Cherry Festival at cherryfestival.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.