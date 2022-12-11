TRAVERSE CITY — Some of Michigan’s largest trees grow within the region’s backyards, parks, along river banks and trails. The 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt’s 2022 winners spotlight the giants among us.
ReLeaf Michigan statewide tree and education nonprofit organization engages citizens in identifying the “girthiest” trees in state and county competition. More than 650 tree entries from 79 of the state’s 83 counties were submitted for Big Tree titles.
“They’re living landmarks, alive longer than us, often growing for hundreds of years,” said competition chair Lindsay Lights-Forintos.
A black willow with a circumference of 279 inches took the crown in Benzie County. Josh Stoltz entered the goliath he discovered growing along the Betsie River in Benzonia Township.
“I found it when floating in a canoe,” Stoltz said. “There’s a ton of beautiful giant willows below the dam. This is the biggest. One day I decided to measure it.”
An area native and Grow Benzie director, Stoltz said the Big Tree Hunt is a mechanism for appreciating trees and opening conversations.
“It’s fun to take pictures and chat with people about trees,” he said. “It’s an entryway to talking about root systems, soils, what’s growing around them — the ecosystem.”
Ellie Johnson, district forester for Benzie, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties, served as one of several Michigan forestry professionals who verified contest entries.
Johnson measured a red oak Big Tree finalist in Traverse City named Lucille by the property owner.
“People who have such kinship that they’re naming their trees speaks to their connection,” Johnson said.
Thought to be 150 to 200 years old, Lucille grows in Heather Burson’s front yard on 10th Street. Lucille’s circumference measures 178 inches and is believed to rank among Michigan’s largest red oaks.
“She’s an impressive tree,” Burson said. “Her branches are as big as the trunk.”
Lucille did not make the final cut, but an impressive array of the region’s trees did. A 179.5-inch silver maple growing in Bellaire nominated by Jessi Reed is Antrim County’s big tree winner. Emilee Bruce nominated Grand Traverse County’s winner, a 198-inch sugar maple growing in Williamsburg. Rapid City is home to Kalkaska County’s big tree, a 114-inch Eastern hemlock nominated by Sue Hobig. Rooted near the Leelanau Trail, a 176-inch sugar maple nominated by Cooper Wolff took the title for Leelanau County.
The latest Big Tree competition winners add to a database of the state’s girthiest and tallest trees, some of which grow locally. According to the Michigan Botanical Society, the state’s largest tree in circumference is a 402-inch black willow growing in Grand Traverse County. Leelanau County boasts of the 10th tallest Michigan tree, a 131-foot-high white ash.
The 2022 Big Tree contest identified 17 trees potentially qualified as new state champion trees.
Michigan Botanical Society will review the submissions for inclusion in the Michigan Big Tree Register.
The next Big Tree Hunt officially begins in spring of 2023. Go to releafmichigan.org for details. Winners will be announced in late 2024. Lights-Forintos suggests those interested in competing carry a measuring tool when walking in the woods.
“You never know when you’ll come upon one,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.