TRAVERSE CITY — Greta Holtz’s family cabins were established on the Old Mission Peninsula just before the turn of the 20th century. Her family was looking for relief from hot summers in their primary residence farther south in the midwest.
“Springfield was hot and lots of diseases back then, and childhood illnesses,” she said. “They wanted to get out of that awful heat in central Illinois. And so they found Old Mission. Our family’s been going up there since 1896.”
She said her family visited practically every summer while she was growing up. Holtz can recall an historic Traverse City going back some 60 years. She was born in Evanston, Ill. in 1959 and attended junior high and high school in Birmingham, Mich. She mused on almost moving permanently to the Grand Traverse area before deciding instead on graduate school, and then later a career with the State Department in Washington, D.C.
“The water, the trees, the sky,” she said of northern Michigan, “the natural beauty is what I love the most.”
Her reminiscences on the Traverse City of old would be familiar to those who have witnessed the city’s change, its steady growth unto our recent urban designation. Holtz prefers to think positively about it, on balance.
“I think it’s great that TC is growing and has more to do year-round,” she said, recalling more shuttered winters in yesteryears. “Now it’s got restaurants and shops and a lot more to do.”
An appreciator of the old and the new, Holtz said she’s a big fan of Moomer’s ice cream and Bardon’s Wonder Freeze at Garfield and Munson avenues. She remarked on the continual improvement of available medical services in the region and her fondness for exploring nearby lakeside towns like Leland, Charlevoix and Petoskey.
While enjoying regular visits to the region for hiking, swimming, sailing and fishing, Holtz pursued a career with the State Department in Washington, D.C. for 35 years. She took on roles such as ambassador and senior foreign policy advisor and served abroad for several assignments in countries including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, Turkey, and Yemen.
“I loved camping in the desert,” she said. “I did that in several countries. You know, where you ride a camel out and they throw up a tent and you see a million stars in absolute silence.”
Holtz said the Middle East is a more diverse and less violent place than many people imagine. The ancient cities like Aleppo, Sanaa and Jerusalem provided her endless fascination.
Now chancellor of the College of International Security Affairs at National Defense University, Holtz is bringing her experience and expertise to the long-running International Affairs Forum on April 20 for an event titled “Arabian Peninsula: Evolving Dynamics.”
The event is a talk followed by a question-and-answer session, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Ambassador Holtz will discuss matters relating to the latest developments between Saudi Arabia and Iran as well as other regional concerns.
“The situation in Israel is affecting how a lot of these countries look at whether or not and when they might sign onto the Abraham Accords,” she said. The Abraham Accords are agreements established in 2020 between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates to attempt to begin normalizing Israeli diplomatic relations in the Middle East.
Karen Puschel Segal, who served in the past both as an IAF director and as a chair for the IAF board, said she had been trying to coordinate an event with Holtz for years.
“I first tried to get her as an IAF speaker more than five years ago but because she was serving as Ambassador to Oman at the time, the timing never worked out,” she said. “There are several ways that Ambassador Holtz relates to the community here. Her career is inspirational.”
Segal and her husband, who will moderate the upcoming event, have professional experience in diplomacy as well.
“Both of them were senior diplomats in the State Department and in foreign service for decades,” said Alex Tank, IAF Communications & Production Coordinator. “Jack and Karen are still highly engaged in the IAF and they continue to bring that diplomatic expertise and context. They’re highly passionate about global affairs education.”
“The issues that our speakers bring up are very critical to what’s going on in the world,” said IAF director Jim Bensley. “Having that insight, having the ability to ask questions of someone who’s in the thick, or has been in the thick of these things is very gratifying to folks.”
Bensley explained how the IAF has had a relationship with Northwestern Michigan College since the former organization’s founding in 1994.
“Up until 2017 it was a volunteer-run organization with help and support from some of the offices at NMC,” he said. “At that time, when Jack and Karen decided to step down, we had to take a serious look at what would be the future for IAF. We knew it was popular and we had community support but we didn’t have people like Karen and Jack, who were so instrumental.”
Administrators and board members from both organizations came together and agreed to integrate IAF further with NMC’s programs, while continuing to invite community members to events. This explains Bensley’s dual role, as he also directs International Services and Service Learning at NMC, making international connections between the college and organizations based abroad.
“We have a good constituency but we’re trying to grow our organization,” he said, referring to the IAF. “We encourage everyone (to attend). Even if you don’t know anything about international affairs, you will learn and take away something.”
Ticket information and more is available at tciaf.com
