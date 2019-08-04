TRAVERSE CITY — Movie nirvana descended upon northern Michigan last week as the 15th Traverse City Film Festival got underway. Before the festival is over, more than 150 films will be shown across eight Traverse City venues.
During the rest of the year, the area boasts one multiplex — the Cherry Blossom 14 — and two downtown theaters, the Film Fest’s State Theatre and Bijou by the Bay. So it might be argued that the early 2000s are Traverse City’s golden age of movies.
But two other eras also can lay claim to that title. In the early 1900s, and again in the 1940s and ‘50s, three downtown movie theaters competed to attract the movie-going public.
The names of the earliest trio of theaters stretching along Front Street were alluring: The Dreamland, the Palace Amusement Company, and the Star Electric Theater. All three were up and running in 1909.
At that time Front Street was one of the few paved roads in Traverse City. Citizens coming from the west moved along a smooth ribbon of road as they approached the first theater, the Palace Amusement Company.
It sat at 128 East Front. Crossing Cass Street, travelers would be beckoned by The Dreamland at 210 East Front Street.
“Dreamland was pretty handy to the old Lion Saloon, being right next door, and some of the theater trade, not smelling very good, originated there ... ,” noted a 1948 Record-Eagle retrospective. “Between shows [owner] G. Lote, always the showman, made announcements about future pictures and acts and he always ended up with the line famous around here for years: ‘And the price will remain the same, five and ten cents.’”
Just a bit further, on the left, sat the Star Electric Theater at 213 East Front Street. The 1948 retrospective recalled of the Star that “Bert Daehn used to sing the illustrated songs and many of the pictures were taken from the cow-catcher of a locomotive showing scenery in Panama, Brazil and other foreign countries. Of course, they had the Keystone Comedies.”
In 1916, Julius Steinberg opened the Lyric Theater at 233-35 East Front Street. The Lyric burnt twice, in 1923 and 1948. By 1949 it had been rebuilt as The State Theater.
In 1935 the Tra-Bay Theater opened across the street from what was still then The Lyric. It was located at 210 East Front Street, the same space that earlier had housed The Dreamland. The Tra-Bay operated until 1954.
By 1942 further competition, The Michigan Theater, appeared to the west at 119 East Front Street.
Movies showed there through 1978.
The flickering film of a darkened movie theater has always given rise to strong emotions, ranging from heart-stopping terror to breathtaking joy. As a young boy, Bill Loveland experienced the terror.
“It was the summer of 1951. I was 7 years old and lived about six blocks from the State Theater,” Loveland said. “Usually my next door friend, Jerry, and I would go to the movies together but on this particular summer’s day, he was busy doing something else. So I stuck a few bucks in my jeans and walked down to the State Theater to watch a movie for the first time alone. The name of that movie was “The Day the Earth Stood Still.
“In those days there wasn’t much of a screening system in place to keep smart-akids out of adult movies, so they waved me right in. As the movie progressed to the point where the huge flying saucer was going to land on the While House lawn, I felt a peculiar ‘fight or flight’ feeling enter my body. I was getting tense. Then the huge door of the spaceship slowly opened and my hands gripped the empty seat in front of me and held on for dear life.”
By then, Loveland said, he was halfway out of his seat in a semi-crouch and getting more panicked by the second. Then the 40-foot-high robot slowly started to climb down the stairway.
“Kaozieeee! — I was out of there like a shot,” Loveland said. “Running up the darkened aisle as fast as my little sneakers would carry me, I blew through the front door and never stopped running for the six blocks that it took me to get home.”
In 1978 The State was remodeled to hold twin theaters, and remained opened until 1996. Denice Pierce went on a blind date at one of those theaters in 1990. The movie was the dark comedy, “The War of the Roses,” the story of a married couple who try everything to get each other to leave the house in a vicious divorce battle.
The punch line to Pierce’s story: she ended up marrying her blind date. And in spite of the movie that brought them together, she and her husband, Phil Bossardet, are still happily married and still laughing about the movie that brought them together.
After its 1996 closing, initial plans were to convert The State into a performing arts complex. Then, in 2003, the State Theatre Group and Interlochen Center for the Arts announced a partnership to renovate the theater.
Eventually the space ended up being owned by Rotary Charities of Traverse City.
In 2005 the founders of the Traverse City Film Festival negotiated use of The State during their first festival and began renovations.
In 2007 Rotary Charities donated the theater to the festival — prompting Traverse City’s third “golden age of movies.”
