TRAVERSE CITY — What started with a suggestion from Piper Shumar’s parents to donate a bike four years ago quickly mushroomed into more — many more.
Shumar, 11, figures she raised funds and donated about 400 since then, probably more. And while pandemic-related supply chain snarls impacted her efforts by ratcheting up bike prices, she still managed to donate 117 this year.
Piper’s Project, as she calls it, has its own Paypal account and corporate sponsors like Jimmy John’s occasionally cut checks, Shumar said — her dad, George, noted a restaurant in Acme donates the proceeds from one of its menu items.
But mostly, the funds come from donated pop cans that she and her family turn in for the deposits.
The bikes these donations buy typically go to Toys for Tots, said Mike Kent, assistant coordinator of Northwest Michigan Toys for Tots. But Piper’s Project benefits a few other nonprofits, too.
Biking helped Shumar deal with the pain of medical issues she had as a child, she said.
George said she had a nonfunctioning colon for the first five years of her life, and at one point biking was the only sport she could do.
A bike for Christmas gives the recipients a chance to feel carefree and forget about whatever issues they’re dealing with, Piper said. Mostly, she just wants to make kids happy for Christmas with something that’ll also give them some exercise.
“So it made me feel good knowing kids are staying healthy and still having fun at the same time,” she said.
Piper had finished another Iceman race in 2019 when she went back to Timber Ridge to collect cans to buy herself a new winter helmet, she said. Her parents suggested she buy a bike instead and donate it.
George said his daughter took the idea and suggested one better — why not buy a boys and girls bike and donate them both? She only had money for the one so Mom and Dad chipped in for the second.
From there, Piper has called the shots on a project that has Mom and Dad proud of their daughter, George said.
Kent can’t praise her enough. He said he’s continually amazed by how driven Piper is to help others, and how much she’s stuck with it.
“To have that kind of drive and have that kind of enthusiasm to help kids with, in this case, an 11-year-old lady, is absolutely remarkable,” he said. “She just completely blows me away every single time.”
Sticking with it is one of Piper’s key bits of advice for other kids her age who want to make a difference.
“Say you are cleaning out trash around your neighborhood or in your town and you don’t like it and do it for a week and just be like, ‘I don’t like this, I’m gonna stop,’” she said. “You have to know that you’re helping out other people and you’re pretty much helping your community and you’ll probably inspire someone to do that.”
Persistence can set off a chain reaction of others who want to step up and help, too, Piper said. She also advised other kids who want to help to come up with a plan and reach out to people they know to find out how to carry it out.
For Piper, her contact at Toys for Tots encouraged her to donate bikes, she said.
She has the help of her parents and some extended family, but collecting cans and returning them throughout much of the year makes for a pretty busy schedule on top of school and sports — she plays basketball. That puts a limit on how big Piper’s Project can grow.
As for how long she’ll keep at it, Piper said she’s hoping to donate bikes for at least a couple more years. Next year, she may buy some adult bikes and donate presents for older kids after hearing Toys for Tots struggles to get presents under the trees of more mature recipients.
“Maybe in a couple years I can help fill in where there needs to be things donated,” she said.
She’s also hoping someone eventually takes over, or at least helps out in their own way.
Her parting advice?
“If you’re riding a bike, stay in a bike lane and always wear a helmet.”
