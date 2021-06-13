TRAVERSE CITY — Every time Davin Reckow gets to work on a classic car, he writes a rags to riches story.
The mechanical engineer said his one true passion is working with his hands. When he’s not rebuilding classic car engines for a living, he’s in his home garage tinkering on his next project.
Thanks to Hagerty, a specialty insurance provider and automotive enthusiast brand based in Traverse City, tens of millions of people watch Reckow do what he does best — giving old engines new life.
Reckow is the host of “Redline Rebuild” — a YouTube series on the Hagerty channel that celebrates its sixth birthday this year. The videos are unlike any other on the gearhead side of the internet. The masterfully crafted time lapses show every step in the elaborate process — turning an often grimy, rusted hunk of metal, into a new heart for a classic car.
One video begins with Reckow and his team pulling a Chevy Stovebolt 6 engine out of the ground. The time-lapse shows days of work in a few seconds, from hoisting the engine out of the muddy pickup to the moment where it sputters to life.
That video has been viewed 38 million times.
Reckow said the number was put into context for him last year.
“If you’re watching the Super Bowl this fall, that ‘Redline Rebuild’ has a third of the views that the Super Bowl gets,” Reckow said. “Hearing that now it’s like, holy smokes, maybe we got something here after five years of doing it.”
Reckow said he has been recognized in and outside of the car enthusiast community. He has been approached before an early morning flight, other times in local shops. One person told him he shows “Redline Rebuilds” to his college classes.
The comment sections under each video are often thankful and supportive. Many tune in from around the world — some just to see the oddly satisfying process of watching a machine being restored from the ground up.
At this point, Reckow said the videos have evolved beyond promotion.
“We’re promotion for Hagerty and that’s cool and it works,” Reckow said. “But then there’s the other aspect that people have taken to it. Entertainment and education. It’s been pretty useful.”
Behind the scenes, each “Redline Rebuild” can take months to film and edit together. The man behind the camera is Ben Woodworth — a seasoned videographer and self-proclaimed camera equipment geek.
Woodworth was the originator for the concept behind “Redline Rebuild.” He said he drew inspiration from stargazing and cloud watching time-lapses that involve high-end equipment.
The first installment of “Redline Rebuild” was shot in Reckow’s personal garage. The project was a Chevy Small Block V8 engine. Reckow had done the same project many times before — but never while being filmed.
Woodworth remembers it as “challenging.”
“It was a little bit tricky because I had to constantly slow David down,” Woodworth said. “He’d done this so many times before that he was just ready to do stuff. I had to be like, ‘hang on, we got to get this shot set up.’”
The results were worth it. The Chevy Small Block rebuild has 9.2 million views as of June 2021. It didn’t take long for Reckow and Woodworth to realize the potential the time lapses had.
“We had no idea at the time that it was going to be as popular as it was,” Woodworth said. “It was just something that we thought was cool and was unique and we knew that nobody had really done anything like that before.”
It also didn’t take long for the videographer and the mechanic to become a working team.
With each shoot, Woodworth learned more about cars and was able to become more creative with his filmmaking. He now incorporates interesting angles, stop motion and scenes that show the team’s personality.
Reckow has become more patient with the filming process and has sought more rare and unique vehicles to bring back from the dead.
Now, the team works out of a designated garage off Garfield Road. They rely on Thirlby Automotive, a local establishment, to find the right parts and tools.
Woodworth said he looks at the Chevy Small Block as an indicator for how far they’ve come. Now, he said the goal is to one-up themselves with every new video.
“I think as soon as we saw the success of the first (video), we both understood each other and what we had to do,” Woodworth said.
The reality is each “Redline Rebuild” is months’ worth of labor. Reckow must seek out each new project and reverse engineer most models for the first time. Woodworth must edit tens of thousands of photos.
The duo also goes in-depth on each project with the “Redline Updates” series and long-form recap videos after each new installment of Redline Rebuild is released.
In the six years since the first shoot, the “Redline Rebuild” team have fostered their own global, online community of classic car enthusiasts. With each new upload, Reckow said, more attention is drawn to Traverse City.
“Nothing’s supposed to happen in a tourist town that isn’t tourism related,” Reckow said. “People are always surprised at what comes out of Traverse City.”
Visit Hagerty’s YouTube channel to catch each new installment of “Redline Rebuild” and more video content.
