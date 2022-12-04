TRAVERSE CITY — Girl Scouts Alia Niedecken and Kayeann Fraley were fourth graders at Courtade Elementary when their tender hearts drove them to alleviate hunger in the community.
Now, ninth-graders at Traverse City Central High School, they finally met their goal.
“There’s been a food crisis in Traverse City for quite a while,” Alia said. “I’ve seen it. Our friends have seen it, and we wanted to do something that will help.”
So they opened the Blessing Barn Food Pantry at the girls’ former school.
The mini pantry situated in the school parking lot follows the grassroot model of free little libraries erected along neighborhood streets in communities across the region.
Girl Scout Troop 4813 co-leader Keegan Fraley said that, prior to the pandemic, the 22-member troop raised money through cookie sales, can and bottle collections and car washes in hopes of funding a trip to a Girl Scout Convention in Florida. The pandemic sidelined the experience and, over time, many of the original troop members lost interest. Not Alia and Kayeann.
“There are more area families that need help getting food than people realize,” Kayeann said.
The troop’s post-pandemic healthy bank account allowed the troop to purchase $400 in materials to build the pantry. The girls picked up hammers and with the help of family the Blessing Barn took shape. Another $150 purchased food, and along with donations, shelves filled.
“It’s been amazing,” Keegan said. “Staff collected items in their rooms and even raided their own cupboards.”
Last summer, after years of keeping the dream alive, Courtade’s PTA and Principal Andrew Phillips gave a thumbs up to the girls’ pantry project.
“It lines up really well with our school’s positive behavior message,” Phillips said. “The Blessing Barn says we’re willing to reach out where needed.”
The free pantry removes all barriers to access. “It’s never locked,” Keegan said. “Anyone can drop off or pick up, day or night.”
If stock becomes depleted, the troop pledges to refill shelves. Donations of store-purchased, non-perishable, shelf stable items are appreciated. These include pasta, cereal, rice, beans and peanut butter. Other items welcomed are toothbrushes, toilet paper, gloves, hats and socks.
“I hope it makes a positive impact, “Alia said. “We want it to continue years and years after we graduate.”
Kayeann and Alia’s efforts earned the friends a Girl Scout Silver Award. The award recognizes a scout’s efforts to create a better world, to show leadership and dedication to community.
But the girls are not done doing good.
Alia said a planned project involves plantings for pollinators.
When achieved the pollinator effort will earn the girls a Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting presented to those who develop and carry out lasting solutions to issues in their neighborhoods.
