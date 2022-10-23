TRAVERSE CITY — The Dead Ends on Spruce extravagantly spooky display transforms Nate Taylor’s quiet Slabtown neighborhood into a public Halloween haunt.
Taylor’s walk-through yard show has it all.
Visitors discover 12-foot animated ghouls, howls, screeches and screams, fog encircling tombstones, projected eerie images, lightning flashes, a genuine hearse and other frightening surprises.
Taylor said it’s his obsession to grow the display bigger and ghostlier each year.
The professional DJ’s journey into underworld began in 2017 with a Craigslist ad offering a free collection of Halloween decorations. They responded to find more than Taylor and his wife could have imagined.
“We inherited three truckloads of decorations,” he said.
About 300 people make the pilgrimage to the Spruce Street display nightly, including spook seekers from Midland, Saginaw, Grand Rapids and other towns across the state. What visitors experience is the result of Taylor working eight hours a day, six days a week for 30 days to call out the underworld creatures.
“I never expected the people,” he said. “I just wanted to make a cool scene for my family and neighbors.”
Taylor doesn’t disappoint with his electronics, tricks and show production skills. The current display required unearthing his yard to lay 200 feet of plastic piping for pumping a continuous flow of fog across the scenes.
The effort created one of his favorite spectacles.
“There’s a big tree with long branches going over the whole front yard. I call it my Skull Tree,” he said. “The tubing for fog wraps over it so it looks like the tree is smoking.”
It’s year No. 2 for the addition of a genuine hearse that serves as a creepy centerpiece, complete with Taylor’s mom’s doll collection converted into an army of zombies. The hearse comes to the Spruce Street courtesy of Ed Thirlby.
Thirlby said it was an impulsive purchase from a seller in Alpena and he didn’t hesitate to oblige Taylor request to borrow it.
“They have quite a deal over there,” Thirlby said. “It’s pretty wild.”
If not for a supply issue, Paul and Jenny Sparks’ Halloween display at their East Bay Township home would give Taylor stiff competition as Traverse City’s scariest yard display. Sparks has three decades of Halloween yard decorating under his belt.
“This is the first year of not doing it,” Sparks said. “We’ve been working on an electrical upgrade to decorate more, but there’s been difficulty getting parts.”
Thanks to Taylor, Sparks has kept his Halloween decorating spirit alive.
“We’ve been down there helping him with his display,” Sparks said. “We still get to do it — but at a different place.”
Upgrades should be completed by November when Sparks plans to begin work on a mammoth Christmas yard display. Last year the holiday scene attracted more than 3,000 visitors.
Get spooked at 315 S. Spruce Street or take sneak a peek of The Dead Ends at Spruce on Facebook.
