TRAVERSE CITY — Four outfits and a pair of pajamas.
That’s what each of the three children currently being fostered by Traverse City resident Laurielle McClellan had when they came to her.
The siblings are the second set to which McClellan has been a long-term foster mother. A bunch of garbage bags and a duffel bag — full only because the two siblings had come from another foster home first — came with the first, she said.
Enter the Brown Bag Campaign.
Now in its 30th year, the campaign held by Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan has raised more than $500,000 to support the needs of children in the foster care system that aren’t met by government funding alone, said Melissa Ryba, CFS marketing and development specialist.
Clothing is one thing money donated via the Brown Bag Campaign helps pay for, but so are things like school supplies, transportation and opportunities for summer camp, dance lessons or being on a sports team, Ryba said.
Foster children get taken away from everything they know — whether good or bad — and often aren’t able to gather many of their things before having to leave their homes, McClellan said. They’re then surrounded by unfamiliar people and sleeping in a bed and under blankets that aren’t theirs, she said.
“To have something of their own is amazing,” McClellan said.
The Brown Bag Campaign doubles as a way to raise awareness of a need for foster homes, Ryba said.
“About 30,000 kids are in foster care across the state and when there’s not enough foster homes, the kids end up being placed outside their community,” she said. That means they might have to switch schools and it becomes harder to see their families.
“It’s important to have a big pool of foster parents so they can have the best fit for each child’s individual needs,” Ryba said.
CFS serves more than 100 children each year with its child welfare programs and, since 1937, has served more than 16,000 foster children. Last year it provided more than 2,000 trauma-informed counseling sessions by licensed therapists; more than 2,000 nights of safe shelter for homeless teens at Pete’s Place Youth Shelter; and served hundreds more with case management, outreach, education, supervised visits and safe child exchanges and multidisciplinary trauma assessments.
Putting families back together is what drives McClellan. She and husband James partner with their foster kids’ parents to give everyone involved a safe place.
“We are not in this for adopting children,” McClellan said of herself and husband James. “We’re here to support them (families) getting back together. … I think a lot of people don’t see that.”
There’s a stigma that comes with having one’s children taken away: that foster care is just about keeping the kids away from “bad people,” McClellan said.
“That’s not the case,” she said. “It’s people that need help, people that need support.”
Record-Eagle readers will see the familiar brown donation bag inserted in today’s newspaper.
