TRAVERSE CITY — The farming lifestyle courts independence, deep connections with the land, family and heritage, but it comes at a high cost.
Growers are vulnerable to volatile markets and supply costs, invasive insects, trade policies, debt load, regulations, labor shortages and increasingly unpredictable weather.
Mounting pressures experienced by the agriculture community result in farmers being twice as likely as people in other occupations to die by suicide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the Associated Press, farmers are also dealing with increased isolation and exacerbated family tensions during the pandemic, the difficulty in rural communities to find in-person mental health counseling or to access broadband for telehealth and — as the average age for farmers nears 60 — the pressure of passing on a legacy to new generations, Monica McConkey, a rural mental health specialist, told AP.
“Everyone has stress in their life. But farmers don’t get to choose the weather or changing market conditions,” said Remington Rice, Michigan State University Extension’s Health and Farm Stress educator.
Rice is a fifth-generation northern Michigan farmer. Based in Benzie County, he coordinates the Extension program series supporting farmers, farm families and other agriculture workers.
Online and in-person offerings increase knowledge in areas of farm business management combined with education going to the root of farm wellness issues. Among the offerings, the free online Rural Resilience course helps identify signs of stress and covers mental health first aid.
Community educational presentations, farm financial analysis, business management strategies and teletherapy extend layers of support.
Funded by federal and state grants, the programs combined reached about 30,000 individuals in 2022.
“I think the most meaningful and impactful has been teletherapy,” Rice said.
Teletherapy counseling services connect agriculture workers with professional therapists who themselves have an agriculture background or personal connection to the farming industry.
Farmers, who often work in isolation, experienced greater isolation during the pandemic, while community support narrowed, said Nikki Rothwell, Extension Specialist and Northwest Michigan Horticulture Research Center coordinator.
“It’s coming back, but more slowly than I would have thought,” she said. Rothwell added, “The community should know they might need positive reinforcement.”
She said the bottom line is that in protecting grower wellbeing, we protect our food supply and farm culture from disappearing.
“If you come from a multigenerational farm family, it’s a real heartache if you feel you have to sell under your watch,” Rothwell said.
Statewide, there is farmland loss of four acres per hour, according to the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture census of agriculture.
Overall, health risks to farmers involve the region’s other core economic foundation, tourism.
“Our community is more in tune with agriculture than mainstream America,” Rothwell said.
Its agriculture strength is inseparable from tourism. Visitors flock by the thousands to the National Cherry Festival, u-picks, vineyards, cideries, farm markets, farm-to-table restaurants and wineries.
The pastoral beauty is an attraction in itself.
“In Leelanau County, people who come up here want to see farms as well,” said Jim Bardenhagen, retired Leelanau County MSU Extension director. Bardenhagen’s Suttons Bay family farm goes back to the Civil War Era.
Bardenhagen has witnessed first-hand the confluence of rising pressures challenging area growers. He acknowledges that independent-minded farmers can have a difficult time seeking professional support and guidance, but praises the well-intended resources, opportunities for a listening ear and connections to direct help.
“I’m hopeful people will reach out for help rather than keep their struggles to themselves,” he said.
MSU Extension farm stress and wellness program is serving as a national model.
The programs have been adopted and adapted for use in 23 other states. MSU Extension has trained more than 120 facilitators nationally for university farm outreaches beyond Michigan.
According to the Associated Press, increased awareness of agricultural workers’ struggles with mental health, states such as Minnesota and South Dakota are also offering suicide prevention training to clergy.
