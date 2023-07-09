ARBUTUS LAKE — The roar of a powerful engine and the feel of the road under two wheels: there’s nothing like it. Lifelong friends Rick Bennett and Pat Tilley have shared this opinion for most of the 64 years they have enjoyed one another’s company.
“My riding buddy Pat Tilley and I met when our parents all attended the Episcopal church in Clarkston,” said Bennett. “We were both 3 years old and the year was 1958.”
The pair started riding and racing dirt bikes in the early 1970s.
“Pat was a helluva racer,” said Bennett. “I dabbled around.”
“I spent a good part of 35, 40 years racing motocross.” said Tilley.
Bennett has lived in Arbutus Lake with his wife, Theresa, since the mid 1990s. Their house sits at the very end of a road on a narrow point, in between two of the area’s lakes. Porches on both sides of the house overlook the waters. The afternoon before the duo departed north on their latest journey was cloudless and warm.
“Well, this is the weather we’re looking at, Till,” said Bennett. “Usually it’s super-nice right up until it’s not.”
“Being in Alaska,” said Tilley, recalling the pair’s longest trip together in 2017, “you look at the weather (report). ‘Oh, it’s gonna be nice?’ You go outside —no, it’s not. Put the rain gear on.”
The Alaska trip had everything from close encounters with bison and getting hit by a deer, to an unexpectedly out-of-service gas station in the middle of nowhere.
“That was in the Yukon,” said Tilley.
“It was cold out and it was spitting rain and we pulled up to the gas station we were expecting and it was burned flat,” said Bennett. “So now we’re doing the math. We made it to the next town but...”
“It was kind of nerve-wracking,” said Tilley. “A little bit.”
Tilley and Bennett started touring together on motorcycles around the time Bennett moved north. They visited Daytona, Sturgis, and Copper Harbor on various trips, while Bennett worked as an airline pilot and Tilley for General Motors at their proving grounds.
“I spent 42 years at GM; half of them I worked at their proving grounds. That’s how I found these places, traveling around the country testing prototype vehicles,” said Tilley. “Before I started at their proving grounds I was never west of the Mississippi. I’ve been into 49 states now, so it was a cool gig.”
This trip takes them over the Mighty Mac and then across the border into Canada at Sault Ste. Marie. At their farthest point from origin, they’ll visit the northeast corner of Newfoundland after landing by ferry from Nova Scotia.
“It’s about a 500-mile ride up to St. Anthony, which is geographically about 500 miles north of Sault Ste. Marie,” said Bennett. “There’s a little town that’s dedicated to the vikings that landed there way back when.”
The more well-known area for motorcycle touring is back on Nova Scotia. The additional leg to the northeast, they said, is for the novelty.
“The Cape Breton Trail. You do it frontwards and then you do it backwards. And that’s kind of the purpose of the mission but we added the Newfoundland a little later,” said Bennett. “We don’t know anybody that’s ridden on Newfoundland. I know a bunch of people that have ridden that Cape Breton Trail.”
The trip will take roughly two weeks in total. After catching the ferry a second time to leave Newfoundland, their path leads southwest with a few stops on the journey back toward home.
“I want to go to the Quoddy Head Lighthouse, which is the easternmost point in the United States,” said Tilley.
“That (next) leg will take us past Mt. Washington,” said Bennett. “We’ll do the entire southern shore of Lake Ontario. We’ll spend the night in Niagara Falls on the Canadian side.”
Both retired now, the two ride in style and comfort, Bennett preferring BMWs and Tilley Harley Davidsons. Bennett’s current model is a K1600 B, with Tilley riding an Ultra Limited.
“These are two of the best touring motorcycles available,” said Bennett. Tilley said he has racked up 35,000 miles in just two years and has gained something of a Facebook following. After Quoddy Head he’ll have visited all four corners of the continental U.S.
He said losing a couple of friends in the past couple years inspired him to hit the open road more often.
“Whatever makes you happy, go do it because I might not wake up tomorrow. But I’m blessed,” he said. “I’m going to keep doing this as long as I can keep doing it. I don’t know how long I can go. It’s all good.”
