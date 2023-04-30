EMPIRE — The most beautiful place in America needs help.
So-named by Good Morning America, the 72,000-acre Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore needs helping hands to protect park resources and support safe, positive experiences for its 1.5 million-plus annual visitors.
The all-volunteer Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes organization seeks to add to the nonprofit’s corps of volunteers who aid park staff. A Friends training session for new and returning volunteers is slated for 1- 3 p.m., May 13 at Empire Town Hall, and will also be available via Zoom.
“We look at ourselves as the eyes and ears of the park. Rangers can’t be everywhere,” said Friends volunteer recruitment manager Kathy Cole. “Trained volunteers assist visitors, provide information and make sure our park remains pristine.”
It’s a big job. The national Lakeshore, the largest freshwater dune system in the world, features 65 miles of shoreline, roughly 100 miles of trails, two islands, 26 inland lakes, 12 miles of rivers/streams, 908 species of plants and 246 species of birds.
“Anybody can help,” Cole said. “It’s a great opportunity for parents to teach kids to care for the environment and to create a lifetime of good habits in protecting our natural resources.”
The variety of Friends programs offer volunteers a chance to make a difference in areas matched to individual interests, abilities and time availability. Among its successes in 2022, Adopt-a-Beach volunteers collected 1,023 pounds of trash. Preventive Search and Rescue (PSAR) volunteers last year made 33,069 visitor contacts promoting park safety. It resulted in the lowest number of park search and rescue operations and 911 calls since 2017.
Volunteer Tracy Barrilleaux chairs the Adopt-a-Trail program involving 14 park trails. Program volunteers hike the paths looking for downed trees, erosion, flooding and other potential dangers.
“Hiking is one of the most popular activities within the Lakeshore,” Barrilleaux said. “So many of the trails are remote. Park staff can’t cover that much area and rely on volunteers.”
Volunteer Kathy Tuckerman oversees the Track Chair Program. The program opens access to rustic park trails for those with temporary or long-term mobility issues. Last year volunteers made it possible for 40 visitors from around the world to experience Sleeping Bear sights and sounds accompanied by trained track chair guides.
“It’s a wonderful feeling helping someone have a wonderful experience in nature,” Tuckerman said.
A special training session for track chair volunteers takes place May 6. Later trainings will also be possible.
Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes partners with Preserve Historic Sleeping Bear, Michigan Department of Natural Resources and other organizations in providing services.
Among partner efforts is the BARK Rangers program which pairs volunteers with their dog to monitor a Lake Michigan beach.
Volunteers educate visitors with dogs about the importance of keeping their pet on a leash and within pet-approved areas. It’s a vital part of efforts to protect the park’s population of endangered piping plover shorebirds. BARK Rangers made 2,068 visitor contacts last year.
Volunteers support Sleeping Bear in yet another significant aspect. Participation demonstrates to the National Park System local commitment to Sleeping Bear. As such, every volunteer hour helps channel greater federal dollars into the park for the next year’s funding.
“I get peace of mind knowing the work I’m contributing is benefiting the park for future generations,” Barrilleaux said. “There’s a sense of ownership, pride and responsibility. People who live and visit here have a responsibility to care for the natural environment so other people can enjoy it.”
Visit friendsofsleepoingbear.org to learn more.
