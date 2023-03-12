TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Library of Michigan want to keep older Michiganders connected.
The agencies are partnering to offer free access to hundreds of online programs designed to inspire and help seniors live their best lives.
An alliance with the social learning platform GetSetUp video interface opens opportunity for seniors of all technology abilities. It offers phone support to ensure no senior is left behind.
The enrichment classes address health and fitness, the arts, travel, technology, money, business, and languages. Ever wonder what TikTok is or how to use Instagram? There’s a class for that. Interested in cyber security, how to create crafts from recycled items or how to add plant-based foods to your diet? Join one of the interactive courses. Learn how to use travel apps, take a tai chi or yoga class, get tips on gardening in small spaces or how to shoot photos like a pro. Take a singing lesson. Learn Mandarin or find support on aging in place.
Judy Henderlight, 80, resides at The Village at Bay Ridge senior community in Traverse City.
“Most of the women I hang with are desirous of learning and continuing healthy lifestyles,” she said. “A lot of us have handicaps. This is a nice way to stay connected with what’s happening in the world.”
Although Henderlight’s circle of friends enjoy pursuing new experiences, she said there are community neighbors who tend to isolate themselves.
Forty percent of people ages 60 and older nationally reported feeling lonely, according to a January 2020 study from the Center on Aging and Health at Johns Hopkins University. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports loneliness and social isolation in older adults puts them at risk for dementia and other serious medical conditions.
GetSetUp addresses isolation by connecting individuals to a safe community of millions of peers. Users can connect during and between classes.
“We offer opportunities around the clock to learn and socialize with just a click of a button,” said Lawrence Kosick, GetSetUp president and co-founder. “We look forward to seeing more Michiganders in our upcoming sessions.”
Grand Traverse Senior Network serves older adults throughout the county at centers in Traverse City, Interlochen, Fife Lake and Kingsley.
Network manager Michelle Krumm said the organization strives to elevate member tech skills to better position themselves to take advantage of virtual opportunities. Some have never used a smartphone, she noted.
“We’re hoping GetSetUp will motivate our members to learn more technology,” she said. “Then we can offer more tech programs and get more people engaged.”
GetSetUp offers more than 500 live, interactive classes every week. Classes are taught in English, Spanish, Hindi and Mandarin. Along with live community discussions the program unlocks a myriad of avenues for creating, socializing and growing new skills from home.
Michiganders 55 and older may register and access free GetSetUp programs at www.getsetup.io/partner/michigan.
