TRAVERSE CITY — A woman rolled down the passenger-side window of her car as she crept past the house at the corner of Sixth and Maple streets.
The lawn, festooned with spider webs, skeletons and spiders, awaits a full-size carriage that’s yet to come.
“Great decorations!” she shouted out to owner Michelle Wyzgowski, who tended to a pumpkin that would not light on her porch.
Year after year, Wyzgowski and her husband have brought smiles to the faces of thousands of trick-or-treaters on the 500 block of Sixth Street with their elaborate Halloween lawn decorations. Children from all over the area come to the street to pose for photos at the house and enjoy a night at the block that has a reputation for going all-out.
Even with the coronavirus pandemic she said this year was no different — at least when it came to decorations.
“We had so many people that would come up asking us, ‘Are you going to decorate? Are you going to do Halloween? How are you going to do that?’” Wyzgowski said. “We’ll do it the same way we always do it.”
You’ll find a blow-up skeleton lit up across the street from the Wyzgowski’s on the lawn of Becky Collier’s.
Farther down the block you’ll find giant spider webs at the house of Carrie Goodreau’s, and a front-yard graveyard on the lawn of Reid Simpson’s.
Witches hang out Collier’s second-floor balcony as a blow-up skeleton runs from sunrise to 8 p.m.. She says she sees an influx of residents cruising down the street in awe after dark as children try to get a glimpse of the hours of work she put in to make at least that happen.
“You just want to make people happy,” Collier said. “They need to smile right now. They need to have something to distract them from the mundane and the what they can’t control, because they can control going up and down the streets.”
Residents are certain some trick-or-treaters will show up at their doors, but exactly how many is an important question nobody has an answer for.
The City of Traverse City has issued a Public Service Announcements advising against door-to-door trick-or-treating to curb the spread of COVID-19, following similar guidance from the Centers for Disease control late September.
But Collier said a similar situation arose when the National Cherry Festival was cancelled in July. It didn’t stop her from decorating her house as if Cherry Fest was happening, nor did it stop her from tossing candy out to the Porch Parade passing by her house.
“That’s what you do. That’s what you do on Sixth Street. That’s what you do in Traverse City,” said Collier, a sixth generation native of northern Michigan.
Last year Collier said she handed candy out to more than 3,200 children (she knows, she counted every one). The year before, 1,600. It was what she described as “almost insanity,” with busses of trick-or-treaters conglomerating from communities miles away.
The street was shut down to motorists, television cameras filmed from her balcony, and children filled her lawn up to its fence.
All that’s OK in a good year — but not this year.
If others on the street are handing out candy, Collier said she will as well. It certainly won’t be her signature cauldron chocked full of sweets, but she believes something is better than nothing.
“I would discourage the people from other communities on coming to Traverse City, and I don’t mean that facetiously,” Collier said. “Maybe if we limit it to the children that are on that street, or even a couple of streets.”
Goodreau and her family moved to the street in July from the Lincoln Park neighborhood in Chicago.
Halloween night was a big deal there, and she’s been warned that it’s a big deal here as well.
She has candy prepared, and finds it necessary to decorate her lawn at the very least.
“Especially right now it’s a bit of a sign of hope,” Goodreau said. “Just to have people not even congregating but just being outside, even on your porches or just waving to each other, and I think that’s something that we could all use right now.”
Simpson has lived on the block for six years after moving from the Chicago area as well, and only tries to explain the sheer volume of trick-or-treaters he’d get and the $600 grocery store bill he get from candy alone.
He says it’s a big deal for his family to decorate his house, and he and his wife find joy in doing it. For him it’s sign that the season has changed from summer to fall.
“When we bought the house here, people said ‘You’re either all-in on Halloween or you’re not.’ — and we’re all-in,” Simpson said. “Just because we can’t do the annual Halloween trick-or-treat ritual doesn’t mean we’re not going to spend time and make the effort that we normally do.”
