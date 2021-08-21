Louie’s Farm Jam
SOUTH BOARDMAN — Louie’s Farm Jam features musical performances from noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 21 at 8500 Creighton Road SW. Shows include East Bay Blue, Billy Jewel and Friends, Headwind Blues Project and The Donald Benjamin Band. Food vendors on site. Admission is $10 for ages 4-16 and $25 for adults.
Corn sale
LAKE LEELANAU — Curt’s Corn Sale is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 22 at 7350 E. Duck Lake Road. Corn is $5 per dozen. Sales support the St. Mary School Guardian Angels program, which provides tuition assistance to half of school families.
Play auditions
TRAVERSE CITY — Community members may audition for “Godspell” at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 23-24 at Old Town Playhouse. The musical includes roles for eight to 12 performers ages 16 and older. Attendees should prepare a 16-bar memorized solo and bring sheet music. The play is performed Oct. 14-23.
Lunch devotions
WILLIAMSBURG — The United Methodist Church hosts Chili Dogs and Devotionals at 1 p.m. Aug. 25 at Kettlewell’s. Contact: jdmessner@gmail.com.
Summer concert
GAYLORD — The Barbarossa Brothers are in concert at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 at Sojourn Lakeside Resort. Attendees should bring drinks, snacks and chairs. Admission is $20 at MyNorthTickets.com.
Polka festival
CEDAR — The Cedar Polka Fest returns from Aug. 26-29. Activities include kids’ games, dancing, live music, an arts and crafts show, parade, Polish food vendors and more. Admission is $10 Thursday and Friday and free Sunday. Pay $5 before 4 p.m. or $10 after 4 p.m. Saturday. Kids under 12 are free with parents.
Picnic and program
PETOSKEY — Little Traverse Historical Museum hosts Picnic on the Porch at 6 p.m. Aug. 26. Learn the history of Temple B’nai Israel of Petoskey at 7 p.m. Meals are $20 per person at petoskeymuseum.org.
Book club gathering
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library’s First Draft Book Club meets at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at Hofbrau Steakhouse and American Grille. Discuss “Learning to Speak Southern” by Lindsey Rogers Cook. Use a library card to download the audio book or ebook for free at HooplaDigital.com.
Garden club seeks members
TRAVERSE CITY — Friendly Garden Club of Traverse City welcomes new members. The group meets the fourth Tuesday of each month from March through November. Contacts: Nancy at 231 922-3666 or Sue at 231 929-1867. thefriendlygardenclub.org
Call for recipes
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library collects recipes through Aug. 31. Pickup a recipe form at the library. More information: IPLCookbook@gmail.com.
Podcast recognized
LANSING — Feedspot named “Food First” one of its 10 podcasts to follow this year. The show is produced by Food Bank Council of Michigan and sponsored by Michigan Farm Bureau. Listen at 9 p.m. Sundays on WJR-AM. foodfirstmi.org
Tickets on sale
WALLOON LAKE — The Hemingway Homecoming celebration continues with a cocktail reception at 1 p.m. Oct. 9 at Walloon Lake Inn. Guests can enjoy Ernest Hemingway’s favorite cocktails and food pairings. The Museum of the American Cocktail Founder Philip Greene shows how to make each drink and tells the history of each recipe. Greene signs his book “To Have and Have Another” at 3 p.m. The event costs $125 per individual or $200 per couple via Eventbrite.com.
