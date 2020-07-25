Rib dinner
CENTRAL LAKE — Enjoy a prime rib dinner from 5-9 p.m. Saturdays at The Blue Pelican Inn and Restaurant.
A 12-ounce meat and two sides costs $21.95.
Dine in or takeout available. More details: 231-544-2583.
Sunday brunch
BELLAIRE — Sunday brunch specials are available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekly at Short’s Brewing Company. Drinks include bloody Mary brews and cider mimosas.
Dinner to go
TRAVERSE CITY — VFW Auxiliary President Vicki Luckey prepares and serves Sunday meals to go from 3-5 p.m. at 3400 Veterans Dr. The July 26 event features fried chicken, potato salad or macaroni and cheese, sweet corn and apple dumplings.
Price is $8. Reservations not needed.
Community meal program
KALKASKA — Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources offers the new community meal program KAIR Ladles of Love starting July 27. Families can receive meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. The program is partly funded by a $101,333.34 grant from Impact 100 in Traverse City and help from the Community Foundation. Contact: 231-258-7836.
Books and Brewskis
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts Books and Brewskis at 7 p.m. July 28 via Zoom. Grab a drink and a book to discuss. The group will also decide what to read in the future. Registration is open at tadl.org.
Pantry training
TRAVERSE CITY — MSU Extension food safety educators offer the webinar “Pantry Food Safety: It’s Your Job” from 9 a.m. to noon July 29. The training covers personal hygiene, food storage, receiving products and more. Participants receive a certificate after submitting an evaluation. Register via canr.msu.edu/events. Questions: venema@msu.edu.
Wine and Cheese Wednesdays
KEWADIN — Waterfire Vineyards hosts Wine and Cheese Wednesdays at 12180 Sutter Rd. Charcuterie boards are $5 off each week this summer. The vineyard is open from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Contact: 231-498-2753.
Baked goods pickup
MANCELONA — Applesauce Inn offers baked goods for pick up from 3-7 p.m. Thursdays at the Mancelona Farmers Market or 3-7 p.m. Fridays at the bed and breakfast in Bellaire. A new baking list is posted on Facebook each Sunday. Orders are accepted until noon Wednesday. Contact: 231-533-6448.
Thursday night meal
ELLSWORTH — A Matter of Taste continues from 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 30 at Tapawingo. Enjoy music by a finger-style guitarist and a locally-sourced meal of herb tomato salad, cherry barbecue brisket, potatoes, green beans and a tart filled with Michigan berries. Cost is $35 per person. Reservations: 231-588-1000.
Farmers market
ELK RAPIDS — The Elk Rapids Area Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon Fridays at Rotary Park on U.S. 31. Vendors include Cultured Kombucha, Boss Mouse Cheese, Bear Earth Herbals, Undertoe Farm (pre-orders only), Ken’s Fresh Fish and others. Shoppers must wear a mask and adhere to distancing guidelines.
Water poetry event
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center presents the poetry event “Words for Water” at 7 p.m. July 31. Writers of all ages may read their original works answering the question “who owns the water?” This is part of the program “6ft Apart Art” and is offered with For Love of Water (FLOW). Pre-registration is not required.
Farm event
ELLSWORTH — The Vino and Vinyasa Farm to Table Luncheon goes from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at Royal Farms. Meet vintner Sara McGuire, taste wines and enjoy a yoga session. Cost is $65. Registration is required through the Bodywise website. Contact: 231-264-6688.
Cider distribution expands
ELK RAPIDS — Short’s Brewing Company recently started distributing Starcut Ciders via Cape Beverage Distributing in New Jersey. This is the 10th state to receive the northern Michigan brand. Starcut will initially offer Octorock (semi-sweet), Pulsar (dry) and Mosa (a mimosa-inspired hard cider) as well as a variety pack and a rotating seasonal flavor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.