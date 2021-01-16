Indoor market continues
TRAVERSE CITY — The Village at Grand Traverse Commons hosts the indoor farmers market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Vendors are spaced throughout the North and South Mercato. Browse baked goods, spices, garlic products, microgreens, honey and more. Attendees are asked to wear face masks inside buildings.
Sunday meal to go
TRAVERSE CITY — Dinners are available for pickup starting at 3 p.m. Jan. 17 at the VFW on Veterans Drive. The menu features baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, deviled eggs, homemade rolls and dessert. Cost is $10 cash.
Culinary webinar
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Great Lakes Culinary Institute Director Les Eckert leads a virtual event at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 19.
The webinar covers hiring culinary school graduates, partnering with culinary school internship programs and the “Future for Frontliners” program. Registration is free through the Traverse Connect website.
Outdoor dining event
BELLAIRE — Terrain Restaurant presents Snowpant Dining from 5-8 p.m. Jan. 19 at Hello Vino. The three-course menu includes brie toast or pumpkin soup, beef bourguignon or duck confit and a berry torte or chocolate apricot cake. Prices vary. Reservations: 231-350-7138.
Family cooking class
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series, Great Start and 5toONE host a family cooking class at 10 a.m. Jan. 23. Deanna Cook teaches ages 6-12 how to make international dishes. Tickets are $20 and include a copy of the cookbook “Cooking Class Global Feast.” Sign up at nationalwritersseries.org.
Donation drive
TRAVERSE CITY — Women’s March TC hosts a fundraiser and donation drive from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 23 at Grace Episcopal Church. People can pull into the parking lot to drop off food, clothing and/or monetary donations. This collection supports the church food pantry and Jubilee House, a day shelter.
Resort provides meals
ACME — Grand Traverse Resort and Spa offers meals from Aerie Restaurant and Lounge and Jack’s Taproom for delivery (within 2 miles) or curbside pickup.
The room service menu is available every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call 231-534-6390 to order.
Teaching restaurant closure
TRAVERSE CITY — Lobdell’s plans to remain closed for the spring semester because of statewide restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The teaching restaurant normally offers lunch three days per week in the fall and spring at the NMC Great Lakes Campus.
Cafe Lobdell’s aims to open this summer.
Grants provided to nonprofits
JACKSON — Consumers Energy Foundation recently donated more than $480,000 to assist Michigan nonprofits with COVID-19 relief. Food Bank Council of Michigan received $200,000 to continue addressing food insecurity, including mobile distributions across the state.
Grants also include $100,000 to Community Economic Development Association of Michigan, $50,000 to Greater Lansing Food Bank’s Building Hope Campaign, $30,000 to Start Garden in Grand Rapids, $10,000 for Devereaux Memorial Library in Grayling and others.
