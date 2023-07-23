MANCELONA — If dogs could talk, then Beth Moore of Mancelona is all ears to hear about the adventures of hundreds of dogs she rescued throughout northern Michigan.
Several years ago, Beth’s former husband, Mike, suffered a traumatic brain injury and wasn’t able to return to his normal work. He yearned for something to do. Mike and Beth saw posts on Facebook message boards about lost dogs and pleas from their owners for the public’s help in finding them. The two set out one weekend after reading about a lost dog in the area.
“Looking for lost dogs was fun,” Beth said. “It was our hobby on weekends to go looking for them.”
They enjoyed it enough that in 2018, Mike and Beth established Moore’s Lost K9 Rescue and Recovery. The couple has since divorced but remain business partners and continue to work together rescuing lost, runaway and stray dogs. They have logged more than 500 successful rescues and have safely contained the dogs for surrender to local animal shelters or returned them to their owners.
In June, reports of a young stray female chocolate Lab mix and several other labs began circulating on Facebook. The chocolate Lab was originally seen on Highway M-66 near Old State Road in Antrim County, about 10 miles north of Mancelona, while the others were reportedly spotted in the nearby Jordan Valley.
“Animal Control was contacted and people were calling us for help,” said Mike. Eventually the chocolate Lab mix made it to Mancelona. Moore’s Facebook page, with more than 16,000 followers, was active with reporting sightings.
Using information from sighting tips, Beth tracked “Hope,” the name she gave the chocolate Lab, to a residential subdivision within Mancelona Village limits. Hope appeared to be in survival mode.
“When a dog is in survival mode, they are a totally different dog,” Mike explained. “They run away when they are spotted. They’re afraid of people and they’re scared. Sometimes they find enough food. When dogs try to survive on their own everything is a threat to them.”
A dog in survival mode doesn’t recognize its owners, or even its name when called.
“It’s scared and fearful of humans, but it’s unlikely that it will attack,” Beth added.
Beth and Mike set up a large cage, or trap, for Hope. On Wednesday morning, July 12, while putting food, water and a blanket out for the dog, Beth spotted Hope walking toward her. She sat down on the ground and offered treats and Hope ate from Beth’s hand.
“Hope was identifying me as being her food source,” Beth said. “She may have been picking up my scent. I didn’t want to take the risk of trying to catch her and breaking the trust she was building with me. We have to give her time to walk into the trap.”
“We don’t try to catch a dog in survival mode,” Beth continued. “We work slow because sudden movements will scare the dog away and it might not come back.”
Hope was seen socializing with other dogs in the neighborhood, prompting Beth to return to the subdivision with her hound, Bailey, whom she often uses to “magnet” or track missing dogs. And, it worked. Hope entered the cage and the door closed behind her. Beth sat with Hope, petting her, watching as the exhausted dog’s eyes slowly closed with each stroke.
“She’s falling asleep,” Beth said. “She’s tired. She is ready to surrender and be cared for again.”
Beth contacted Antrim County Animal Control Director Heather Belknap, who arrived a short time later to take Hope to the shelter.
The Moores, no relation to the author, and Belknap don’t know for certain Hope’s story, from where she originated or how she got out on her own, but there are several possibilities. Some dogs run away or break loose from their owner. Some owners struggle with the increased cost of food prices, cost of vaccinations and veterinary expenses — factors that drive people to give up or dump their dogs.
“A lot of people dump dogs thinking it’s their only option, especially now when most shelters and rescues are full and people are asked to wait until there is space,” Belknap said. “If people need assistance with food or other needs for their pets they should always contact their local animal shelter. A lot of places, like us, give out food to those in need. If we can’t help we can give other options and phone numbers to places that may be able to help.”
Hope was taken to the shelter and spent the night in a confined, calm area where she could get some rest.
“She will be on a stray hold and if not claimed, spayed and vaccinated and placed up for adoption,” Belknap said.
After seeing Hope safely to the shelter, Beth and Mike successfully trapped two additional labs in the Jordan Valley last Friday morning, one of which had porcupine quills in her mouth and required a visit to a veterinarian.
“These two greeted us with big love,” Beth posted to their Facebook page.
The Moores receive compensation for their services when hired by an owner searching for a lost dog, but assisting the Animal Control with bringing strays to safety is done on a volunteer basis. Donations to help care for the dogs can be made through their Facebook page.
Anyone with information about the dogs, or wanting to learn more about adopting one is asked to call Antrim County Animal Shelter at 231-533-6421.
