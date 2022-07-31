TRAVERSE CITY — Film Festival devotees enjoying movies at the Bijou by the Bay may wonder about this charming theater sitting practically on top of a state highway.
Why is it called the Bijou? Was it always a theater? If not, what happened to whatever was in it before?
The Bijou sits cheek and jowl with a highway because the highway wasn’t there when the building was built. The name “Bijou” is closely tied to the man who was responsible for the construction of that building, which originally was home to Traverse City’s history museum. That museum’s collection is currently in secure storage, and not on view to the public.
So, just how did all of this get to where it is today?
First, why is the theater called the Bijou? For one thing, “Bijou,” which means “small gem” in French, has long been a traditional name for both stage and movie theaters. Also, at age 13, Con Foster, who founded the museum/now theater, worked his first job at Boston’s Bijou Theatre.
Decades later, in 1917, Foster came to Traverse City to manage the Lyric Theatre, predecessor of today’s State Theatre. He also threw himself into local politics, and soon became a beloved “mover and shaker.”
Foster sat on the City Commission, and served as both mayor and head of the Chamber of Commerce. In the 1930s he wielded his resulting clout to help transform West Bay’s southern end.
By the late 1920s much of the bay front had become a wasteland. From white settlement in the 1850s, well into the early 20th century, it had bustled with lumber mills, trains, and various manufacturing companies. Eventually the white pine ran out, and many enterprises shut down.
So, in the 1930s, Foster and other city leaders, such as Floyd Clinch, led hundreds of volunteers in a cleanup. A graceful Clinch Park was carved out of industrial rubble, with the city’s history museum sitting at the center of the park. In honor of his efforts, the city facility was named the Con Foster Museum.
The park also sported a “miniature city,” featuring replicas of Traverse City buildings built by local craftsmen. Like the museum itself, these efforts were funded by a federal Depression-era agency, the Works Project Administration. There was also a zoo, and eventually a miniature train.
So how did the city’s museum go from being the center of a park to sitting nearly on top of a highway? Chalk it up to “progress.” After World War II, the country was prosperous. Car ownership and leisure travel increased exponentially.
Given those developments, in the 1940s the Michigan State Department of Transportation decided it was necessary to speed up Highway 31 traffic as it passed through Traverse City.
Up until that point, traffic headed north from Buckley zigzagged down what is now Veteran’s Drive to the corner of Union and Front Streets, then turned east right through downtown (Front Street was two way until 1967).
So the State decided to bring Highway 31 straight north on Division to West Bay, where it would turn east onto a newly built Grandview Parkway. That Parkway also would cut right through the middle of Clinch Park.
The city-owned Con Foster Museum remained in Clinch Park until 2002, by then being the park’s last remaining original feature. The city had gradually moved to simplify the area, with the miniature city and train being removed and the zoo closing. Many of the miniature buildings are now at the Music House Museum in Acme, and the miniature train can still be ridden at the Buckley Engine Show. The zoo animals were dispersed to other facilities.
And the museum? Well, since the 1980s the City had contracted with a nonprofit group, The Friends of Con Foster, to manage the museum. In the late ‘90s that group suggested that the museum be moved to the city-owned Carnegie complex on Sixth Street. It was vacant after the Traverse Area District Library moved to its current location on Woodmere.
The Sixth Street location offered many possibilities. Exhibits could be expanded, and other local nonprofits could join the museum at the new location. The city agreed to this plan. It also continued to supply both in-kind and financial support.
For several years the new location seemed to succeed. But by 2014 it became obvious that the Friends could not raise enough funds to continue running the museum. When the City decided it would be ill-advised to further underwrite running the facility, the institution closed.
Meanwhile the old Con Foster building had sat mostly unused. But by 2013 Michael Moore negotiated with the city to turn the space into the Bijou by the Bay.
Since 2014 the museum collection has been in secure storage. For the first few years, the city focused on finishing an already-started inventory of Native American artifacts. Many of those, as dictated by current law, were repatriated to the tribes they belonged to.
That accomplished, the city is now hiring a qualified consultant to finish inventorying the rest of the Con Foster Museum collection. Eventually, recommendations on which items should be kept, and which should be taken out of the collection, will be made. The city intends to identify those artifacts that best meet the museum’s mission of telling the history of this region.
So what happens once all that has been accomplished? Assistant City Manager Penny Hill anticipates that an ad hoc committee of the City Commission will be formed to discuss and recommend next steps for the collection.
Will those steps include exhibits of historic items, either in a permanent location, or through loans to established institutions? It appears the citizens of Traverse City will have to wait for that answer.
But this much is known. While currently in storage, the City’s Con Foster Museum collection has survived, and Foster’s legacy also lives on at the Bijou by the Bay.
