TRAVERSE CITY — As fall approaches, most people think of awe-inspiring color and delicious cider. But if a summer has been particularly hot and dry, fall can also bring catastrophic fire.
The Great Chicago and Michigan Fires of 1871 occurred in October. The Great Thumb Fire of 1881 in September. In 1896, the year of “The Eastern American Heat Wave,” Traverse City suffered two fierce autumn blazes that have gone down in the annals of local history.
To comprehend the impact of these fires, bring to mind your favorite downtown store and restaurant. Imagine strolling down Front Street, shopping and grabbing a bite to eat. You go home.
Then, very early in the morning, the wail of fire engines awakens you. They are rushing through the night to battle a raging inferno that ultimately will destroy an entire section of the city, including your favorite destinations.
Such was the scenario faced by citizens of Traverse City the morning of November 11, 1896. The alarm sounded at 1:15 am. Soon fire was close to engulfing an entire downtown block.
People from far outside the city knew there was an emergency, for according to the Grand Traverse Herald: “The light of the fire was seen for 20 miles, and it looked as if the whole town was going.”
If not the whole town, enough was lost to make this fire arguably the worst to ever bedevil the city. Gone was an entire half block of buildings on the south side of Front Street. Businesses on the north side were left standing, but severely damaged.
A similar blaze today would destroy the Chase Bank building, Sorrelina, Cali’s, Milk and Honey, FLEA, Georgina’s, Becky Thatcher Designs, The Hay Stack, American Spoon, Mr. Bill’s, Peppercorn, Cherry Hill Boutique, and Miner’s North.
Amical, The State Theatre, Red Ginger, Horizon books and 4 Front Street would be severely damaged.
That fall the city was already reeling from a September 20 inferno that had destroyed a major portion of the Oval Wood Dish Factory, which sat on the northeast corner of Boardman Lake.
No one died in September, but over 200 people lost their jobs, at least temporarily.
Two huge challenges faced those fighting both fires: Wind and wood. On both days the weather presented what the Herald described as “a virtual gale coming from the southwest.” Then, once lit and pushed by these winds, the fires roared among vast amounts of dry, tinder-like wood.
The September fire fed both on wooden buildings and the wooden goods stored within them. The Oval Wood’s namesake product was a small, thin wooden dish used in grocery stores to hold meats and vegetables. Four million of these were lost in the fire, as was the building in which they were manufactured. But far more could have burnt.
The fire site was surrounded by a sawmill, thousands of feet of piled lumber, and buildings where millions of wooden clothespins and washboards were made and stored. To the west across the Boardman River sat the Beitner wooden chair factory. The wind whipped cinders on top of Beitner’s, and it was saved only because it had been thoroughly wetted down.
In November the wetting down of threatened structures also helped save much of downtown. This herculean task was achieved by the Fire Department’s recently acquired steam engine, “Queen City No. 1.,” which had arrived in Traverse City in November, 1895.
The Herald described it as “One of the finest machines manufactured in the United States. There is no other like it in Michigan north of Grand Rapids.”
The paper, perhaps prophetically, also stated that: “The Queen City would not answer a call unless an emergency arises, such as . . . a serious fire on Front or Union streets, or at the mills, factories or docks.”
Given the early hour of the downtown alarm, and the fire’s origin in a hotel, it is perhaps miraculous that only one life was lost. That unfortunate gentleman was Ed Newberry, 34, who worked as a porter. Poignantly, the body of his dog was found by his side.
Others just barely escaped with their lives. The fire spread so rapidly that most were rescued from their room windows. Two men escaped by dropping down from window to window. At least one girl jumped from a window onto a sloping roof, curled into a ball, and rolled off the roof into the arms of waiting firemen.
Park Street helped keep the blaze from spreading to the east, and a brick building on the western edge of the fire zone assisted in stopping the spread to the west. Firemen and building owners were able to hold the fire at the alley between Front and State streets, thereby saving the iconic Park Place Hotel.
The Herald writer gives a graphic description of the fight to save the businesses on the north side of Front Street: “The flames swept across the street in a perfect arch of fire and the already heated wooden structures were like tinder. Over and over again fire caught, now here, now there, glass shriveled and cracked, cornices and roofs were in flames.”
The imposing, brick Steinberg Opera House stood on the spot of today’s Amical Restaurant. The writer describes how closely it came to destruction: “The great plate glass front cracked like paper, and every glass in the front of the entire building was broken by heat . . . streams of water [were kept] playing at the windows upon the front, thus extinguishing the flames as they repeatedly caught in the cornices, the window frames and other exposed wooden parts of the building.”
In both September and November, the exhaustive efforts of the Fire Department, business owners and citizen volunteers kept two serious disasters from becoming catastrophic. Yes, one life was lost, and the financial losses were certainly notable.
In 2019 terms the two fires brought losses of just under $3 million. But it could have been much, much worse.
