BELLAIRE — An Antrim County man’s Lenten fast observance led him on a 40-day journey that most would describe as extreme.
He did it, twice.
Ralph Saldana, Jr., 63, of Bellaire, abstained from eating food during Lent and survived by intaking only water, decaffeinated coffee, a multi-vitamin and later, 20 grams of liquid plant protein each day during the fast.
“Seven years ago, I sat in church. When they were taking up the collection, I reached in my wallet. I had a couple bucks and a $20,” Saldana said. “I put the couple of bucks in.”
Leaving church, Saldana felt guilty for giving what he felt was little.
“For all the blessings I have been given in my lifetime, I should have given more,” he said. “I decided then I would water fast for 40 days. With just water and coffee, I detoxed everything.”
That was seven years ago. After successfully completing the fast, Saldana said he didn’t think he would ever consider doing it again.
Enter COVID-19. With all the problems and struggles it caused, Saldana wanted to prove to himself that the mind is stronger than the body. He tried the fast a second time in 2020, but didn’t make it three days. He says not being in the right mindset stopped him from reaching his goal.
On Feb. 20 of this year, just two days before Lent, while sitting at BoJack’s Bakery in Mancelona and eating three paczkis, Saldana told his fiancée, Katie Burroughs, that he was “going to do it again.” He said she “wasn’t thrilled,” but they agreed he would see his doctor through it all.
“It’s not a decision I am comfortable making,” Burroughs said. “But I will support him through his journey.”
Saldana was motivated to food fast not only for himself, but to inspire others.
“I started thinking about my friends going through cancer and other health and family issues and decided to try it again,” he said. “It gives me hope, strength, and motivates other people — friends and strangers.”
He anticipated it would be much harder this year considering he is older and his health is not as good as it was seven years ago. For his first fast, he didn’t have a doctor’s pre-approval, but this time, he had physician support and encouragement.
“I have a new doctor and I saw her a week after I started my fast,” Saldana explained. “She was overjoyed at my EKG and bloodwork results. I was secretly hoping she would tell me to stop the fast, but she didn’t.”
Saldana said physicians don’t recommend or encourage fasting of this extreme. He records his vitals daily and reports to his doctor. His doctor declined to comment for this story.
“It has been a tougher fast this time. I feel a lot weaker,” he said. “Katie records my blood pressure, glucose, and resting heart rate, and I have continued being safe.”
When he hit the seventh day he already realized differences from his first fast in 2016. This time, cold temperatures made it unbearable so he dressed in extra layers of coats and wrapped in blankets to stay warm. His appetite subsided and his body felt satisfied with what he drank, compared to his first fast when the hunger pains were constant to the end.
To keep his physical strength and to warm up, Saldana did a half-hour of boxing daily, but it used up his energy. To stay physically strong, he added 1/4 cup of chicken broth to his daily intake.
Why is he doing this?
“It feels good for me. I sit in a room and do a lot of meditation and praying,” Saldana said, who has recorded his experience in a journal and shared his progress with friends on social media. “I feel closer to God now. I am happy with my decision to fast again. Katie was worried, but I knew I could get through it.”
“Watching the physical and cognitive changes in his body and lack of strength and energy was a stress load in itself,” Burroughs said. “Knowing that I had the capability of taking care of him, and not being able to feed him made it an emotional roller coaster.”
Reflecting on his journey, Saldana said fasting is the ultimate show of faith for him.
“Fasting helps us mortify the senses and separate us from disordered attachments. Jesus fasted and taught his disciples to fast. It is an even more powerful way to overcome sin than prayer alone,” said the Diocese of Gaylord’s Bishop Jeffrey Walsh.
“Offering sacrifice is a way of uniting ourselves to the perfect sacrifice of Christ on the Cross. When we unite our sacrifices to Christ’s at the Holy Mass, they are lifted up to the Father, accepted, and given new and glorified meaning as part of Christ’s saving action.”
During Lent, Saldana did a lot of praying, especially when he was hurting.
“I don’t pray for myself. I pray for everyone else. I pray for friends of mine who are going through harder things than what I am going through,” he said.
On Sunday, April 2, the 40th and last day of his Lenten fast, Saldana sat with Katie in BoJack’s restaurant where the two enjoyed a cup of coffee while visiting with other patrons and friends.
“We talked about what my first meal will be and some joked that I should have a burger and fries,” he said with a laugh. “That’s not going to happen.”
Saldana said the benefits from the fast outweighed the risks. He eliminated 75 percent of his medications and used some of his time to study healthier eating habits. He plans to avoid breads, processed foods and red meats when he resumes eating.
On the 40th and last day of his fast — down 43 pounds, and Burroughs down 15 pounds while supporting him — Saldana thought about what his first meal would be. Wanting to keep it bland, light and healthy, he chose eggs with spinach.
“All of this — my family, our home, our property and even food — is more enjoyable and real. It is the true meaning of what it is to live and not just exist,” he said after taking a few bites of breakfast.
It felt good to have a nourishing perspective on life, and the fasting experience gave him a new way of seeing things, he said.
“To draw all the goodness and nourishment out of every moment is a life change I will continue to work on,” he said. “I couldn’t have done this without God, or my friends who prayed for me. I feel good.”
