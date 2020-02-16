TRAVERSE CITY — A first responder’s job is to help.
Firefighters, EMTs and law enforcement officers are called upon on a daily basis, said Deputy Zach Root, of the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office. Normally the situations are, to say the least, stressful — for both the person needing help and the emergency personnel, he said.
But at the Grand Traverse Guns N’ Hoses annual benefit hockey game, there’s a chance for local first responders to help — without the stress, Root said.
Guns N’ Hoses — featuring Team Fire versus Team Police — began in 2014 by Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department Capt. Tony Posey and his wife, Sara, a former firefighter and EMT.
“We (first responders) get to enjoy it as well as the people who come to watch,” Root said. The road patrol deputy has been involved since the start and this year is captain of Team Police.
It initially was meant to be a one-time fundraiser for then-17-month-old Draven Dunklow, the son of a Traverse City police officer, who had been diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a rare type of eye cancer, Tony Posey said.
They ended up raising $15,042 for Draven, who underwent successful treatment and was expected to have a full recovery, according to the Guns N’ Hoses website.
“We were shocked by the money raised and a lot of people said, ‘Keep doing it,’” said Posey, who captains Team Fire.
So they did.
It was too much to tackle alone, though, so they developed a board of directors and filed for 501©3 nonprofit status, which was granted, Posey said.
Guns N’ Hoses since has developed activities throughout the year, including adopting families during the holiday season, providing scholarships for kids in need, participating in the county’s Adopt-A-Road program, taking part in the Detroit Red Wings training camp and offering an annual golf outing.
The annual hockey games are the “bread and butter” and since have raised a total of more than $100,000 for various beneficiaries, Posey said.
Each year, the board selects a beneficiary, reviewing nominations using unbiased, point-based criteria, he said.
The first few years, there only were a couple of nominees, but it grew and now there’s about 15 per year, Posey said.
The 2020 beneficiary is Kelly Rice, a Traverse City resident who is battling stage 4 adenocarcinoma lung cancer.
Rice, 45, said she was diagnosed in mid-May and currently is undergoing targeted therapy treatment, which is going well.
She’s the office coordinator for the Traverse City Sewer and Water Maintenance division, is married, has two children, two stepchildren and two grandchildren.
Rice said knew of the Guns N’ Hoses benefit, but wasn’t involved before now, and has no idea who nominated her.
“I’m just incredibly grateful,” Rice said of her selection. “I’m not even sure how to put that into words. It’s very humbling to have these people help, most of whom don’t know me.”
The seventh annual Guns N’ Hoses game is scheduled for Feb. 22 at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.
In addition to the hockey game, there will be a silent auction, chuck-a-puck, 50/50 raffle, shootout contests and more. Doors open at 6 p.m.
