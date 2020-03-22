Long before modern tragedies like the Australian wildfires or Superstorm Sandy, 1913 went down in history as a year of extreme and dangerous weather.
Northern Michigan witnessed buildings swept off of their foundations, a dam breached, railroads washed out, and ships stranded on Manitou Island.
In March devastating floods swept east from Nebraska; November brought the massive “White Hurricane,” which impacted the entire Great Lakes basin.
Traverse City, while not in the eye of either storm, was sideswiped by both.
Even today the whole nation benefits from policy changes hastened by these disasters.
March 23-26, 1913, a perfect storm of terrifying weather pummeled the Midwest.
Several days of heavy rain fell on partially frozen ground, leading to extensive flooding. The rain was followed by below freezing weather and snow, adding to the suffering. Approximately 650 people died, with more than a quarter million people left homeless.
While the most dire consequences were felt well south of Traverse City, Grand Traverse County did suffer damage.
Overnight from March 24-25 the city was pounded with what the Grand Traverse Herald called “the most terrific rainstorm in years,” and “the worst which pioneers of the region can remember.”
Asylum Creek (today Kid’s Creek) flooded the city’s west side, filling houses with water and washing away outhouses. Some houses were surrounded by 2 to 3 feet of water.
The Grand Traverse Herald reported that “The stream in the area of Fifth Street was assuming the proportions of a river and the high terrace is all that kept it from flooding the residential section. Many buildings adjacent to the creek have been undermined and are in unsafe condition.”
Three of the four railways then coming into Traverse City, and many roads, were washed out. Coroner E. B. Minor and Sheriff G. Allen Smith navigated around such challenges as they traveled to Kingsley to investigate the area’s one fatality.
“The sheriff states that he never drove over worse roads, for in many places they were near impassable ... The water was 4 feet deep and the current was so swift that it almost took the horses off their feet. The cut that had been made by the water was several rods wide and they had to remain in the rig until it could swing around so they could jump to the bank. And Dr. Minor unhitched the horses and let them swim ashore and they secured a chain and dragged the wagon out by this means.”
Engineer John Hawthorne had drowned while on duty at the Mayfield Dam. The dam was swept away when the flood excavated a 10-foot deep, 150- foot wide break under a railroad embankment. Creek water rushed through, roiling into the dam’s mill pond and breaking through the dam. Debris piled onto the power house, sweeping it, with the unfortunate Hawthorne inside, off its foundation.
The following November Traverse City was again brushed by disaster, this time, the White Hurricane of 1913.
An extratropical cyclone that combined whiteout blizzard conditions with hurricane force winds, it raged Nov. 7-10, surging eastward from Lake Superior.
Much of the Great Lakes basin endured 90 mile-per-hour winds and waves as high as 35 feet. There were a dozen major shipwrecks, an estimated 250 lives lost and more than $5 million in damages (equivalent to $117 million today). This event remains the most devastating natural disaster to ever strike the Great Lakes.
However, much like with the March floods, Traverse City itself was relatively unscathed. The Nov. 11 Herald’s only mention of local damage noted that “A live wire was blown down on Washington Street yesterday. Men were sent to guard it until the current could be shut off.”
The Nov. 13 Herald noted area impacts that were more bothersome than tragic: “Owing to the severe storm Saturday night, the Grange play was not the success which was hoped. However, six dollars was cleared to go towards buying a kerosene stove.”
The paper further reported that in Bartlett “The many friends of Iva Zue were very disappointed last Saturday because they could not have their party on account of the storm;” and in Fife Lake “The wind and snow storm Sunday did considerable damage to windmills and corncribs.” The paper also reported that numerous church services had been canceled and schools closed.
Damage in Traverse City was so markedly less than that suffered elsewhere that the Grand Traverse Herald trumpeted the city’s charmed location: Traverse City seems to have been the favored spot during the recent storm which swept the lake front and once again the citizens may congratulate themselves upon the face of their residence in a region that is tempered by a large body of water and is at the same time more or less protected from the long sweep of the lake winds and the terrific cold of the inland cities. Reports from other places indicate that, without exception, more damage was done than was incurred here.
Even on the county line road west of the city, there are drifts across the road which make traffic almost impossible. From 1- to 2- or 3 feet of snow fell in almost every other section of the state, and yet here there was barely enough to make more than a few respectable drifts after the entire fall had been accumulated to form these drifts ... simply another proof that while Traverse City is neither Florida nor Alaska, it has many advantages, in climate at least, which neither of these places can boast.
These 1913 events had enduring influences on modern disaster preparedness. The country improved management of its waterways, and increased federal support for comprehensive flood prevention.
Modern systems of shipping communication, weather prediction, and storm preparedness all fundamentally changed after the events of November 1913.
