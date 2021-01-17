TRAVERSE CITY — Sami Smith didn’t wait a single day to get her first of 31 tattoos.
Smith, nee Simmons, recalled the story of getting a tattoo of a dolphin on her belly button on her 18th birthday.
“I was that defiant teenager, it was something my never approve of,” Smith said. “My best friend and I went to the tattoo shop, walked in, and I looked at what they had on the like in the displays I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s it,’ like there was no originality to it or anything other than the fact I do absolutely love dolphins.”
Her mother, Donna Simmons, told her she would live to regret it. She doesn’t, but sure enough, each time she became pregnant, Smith said the once-dolphin on her stomach turned into a whale and shrunk back four times over.
Two decades later, Smith, a 40-year-old Traverse City resident originally from Niles, finds herself on the shortlist to be featured as Inked Magazine’s 2021 Cover Girl. The award comes with a $25,000 cash prize and a photo shoot to being featured on the cover of the popular tattoo and lifestyle magazine.
“$25,000. I’ve got four kids. That could really help us out in the new year,” Smith said.
Smith has tattoos up and down her left arm, her rib cage, her wrist and the back of her neck, all of which she says are a form of expressing her passions without speaking.
Her upper arm is covered with Harry Potter-themed tattoos, contrasting from her lower arm with “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
She said the timeline of the books spanned her children’s entire childhood and the tattoos are a form of remembering the life lessons the books brought the family.
“When the kids were younger, they absolutely loved it because they’d be going to school and say ‘look at my mom’s Harry Potter tattoo,” Smith said.
Smith currently lives in Traverse City, and tends bar at the Thirsty Fish Sports Grille, when not in a pandemic shutdown. She is the proud parent of four “amazing” children — three TCAPS students and a graduate who is now in the Michigan National Guard.
“She truly feels and believes that if she gets tattoos, it reflects the person she is,” Simmons said. “Her next tattoo was on the backside of her neck — that was when she became a mother. She went from there.”
Brook Rector is a tattoo artist and piercer at Blue Heart Tattoo. She said she’s known Smith for the last five years, seeing her about four and five times per year when her children want piercings.
Rector said some people view tattoos as a trend, others just want to get one because their friend has one.
“It is an art and a way of expression,” Rector said, agreeing with Smith.
Nowadays, Smith’s fiancé, Adam Jones, does the majority of the art of her tattoos.
It’s something that helped them form a connection on, she said, and Jones is akin to the world of body art as well.
Some of Jones’ tattoos he did himself out of boredom.
“A lot of his are a lot larger,” Smith said. “He has one, a Thor hammer, that covers up almost his entire chest.”
Along with a tattoo on his throat, Smith said both are certainly eye catchers at the beach but not indicative of Jones’ personality.
“It’s kind of funny the stigma that comes with tattoos.”
Online voting opens Jan. 19 at inkedmag.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.