TRAVERSE CITY — Linda Peoples pushed her cart up and down the aisles at the new Women’s Resource Center Thrift Shop, tossing in stuffed toys for her three dogs and a new soup pot.
“I love thrift stores,” said Peoples, of Traverse City.
Peoples shops at the original store in Garfield Township, but said the second store, located at 1331 W. South Airport Rd., is closer to her home and it’s easier to get in and out of the parking lot.
Alisa Curtis perused the dress rack.
“There’s always something to buy,” said Curtis, who loves the new store. “It’s really bright and I feel like it’s a little bit more shoppable.”
The new thrift store is a dream several years in the making, said Juliette Schultz, executive director of the WRC. A ‘soft’ opening was held for family and friends last week, but the store officially opens Aug. 31.
“I’m thrilled beyond belief,” Schultz said. “I’m so happy that I got to see this day — for our community, for the people we serve, for everybody.”
The store sells gently-used donations at bargain basement prices, providing about 40 percent of the WRC’s annual income. It also provides clothing and household goods for those who need them under a voucher program, giving away about $10,000 worth of merchandise each month, said Carol Rose, manager of both thrift stores.
“Anyone can walk in and say they need a coat or a bed and they’ll get it,” Rose said.
Teachers call, needing clothing for a student, women come in looking for something nice to wear to a job interview, blankets and towels are sent to animal shelters and socks, boots and coats are sent to Safe Harbor for homeless people, Rose said.
That is why the community is so generous with donations, she said.
“I hope the new store does as well as the other store,” Rose said. “We’re really proud of what the old store does. It’s a huge asset to the Women’s Resource Center and we’re hoping this one does the same thing.”
The thrift store has been operating for about 37 years in a variety of locations. It started with donations given to the women’s shelter for those who fled an abusive relationship with nothing but the clothes — and sometimes pajamas — they were wearing.
Those donations, kept in the executive director’s garage, began piling up and become overwhelming, Rose said, so a yard sale was held. It raised more than $500.
“From there the thrift store was born. They decided to give it a shot,” said Rose, who began as a volunteer, but has now managed the store for 33 years.
The Treasure Trove opened in 1983 on Woodmere Ave. It has moved a few times through the years, but has been located on US-31 for about 15 years. It has grown to the point where it needs more space, better parking and an easier way to drop off donations, Rose said.
A bigger store was initially wanted, but a 20,000-square-foot space was hard to find and expensive. They began looking for a spot to open a second store and found it in a strip mall on South Airport Road.
“When this came up it was a no-brainer,” Rose said.
Walls were knocked out in the rented space, turning three stores into one and giving the thrift shop an opportunity to later expand into more stores if needed, Rose said.
The entire space was renovated, including removing a damaged drop-down ceiling and exposing duct work and pipes that give the store a cool look, Schultz said.
The work was paid for with a $50,000 donation from the Carl’s Foundation, Schultz said. Another anonymous donation of $50,000, as well as grants from every local foundation made the store possible, she said.
Fundraising started about two years ago, Schultz said. Another project at the WRC’s emergency shelter was underway and the organization wanted to make sure there was enough money to expand the thrift store without taking away from its mission, which is to protect, shelter and empower people impacted by domestic and sexual violence.
The thrift store’s most popular items are clothing, with household goods coming in a close second, said WRC board member Marylou Zaloudek, chair of the thrift shop committee.
“It’s dangerous to come in here,” Zaloudek said. “I found two sweaters.”
Board members have been thinking about the need for another store for about eight years, not just to expand, but to attract customers from a different area of town, Zaloudek said.
In addition to the store and donations, the WRC is supported by state and federal grants that have steadily decreased, especially over the last three to four years, she said. That has prompted the board to set a goal of becoming financially self-sustaining and not so dependent on government assistance.
“if we want to be consistent on performing our mission in this area, then we have to be more consistent financially,” Zaloudek said.
A second store is a way to do that, and the WRC is hoping that the combined income from the two stores will begin to take off as the new store builds, she said.
Traverse City resident Patrice Bailey was checking out the store last week and said she’ll be a regular customer.
“I love it,” Bailey said. “It’s closer to my home, which is why I’m super excited. And the parking is really nice.”
