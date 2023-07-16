TRAVERSE CITY — There’s a big, wide world of gardening out there which the Great Lakes, Great Plants Symposium aims to flaunt.
Traverse City’s The Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park and Northern Michigan Nursery & Landscaping Association co-present a “botany blitz” July 20 – 22.
The three-day event brings together regional, national and international plant experts. Highlights include lectures, panel discussions, rare plant auctions and tours, all highlighting tried-and-true to novel trends in landscaping.
It’s the first major event presented by the newly formed Northern Michigan chapter of the largest and oldest statewide Green Industry trade association.
The symposium is expected to draw attendees from throughout Michigan and surrounding states.
The Botanic Garden’s executive director Matthew Ross said the event is an opportunity for both avid gardeners and green industry professionals to elevate their plant palate.
“It’s to expand what they can do in gardens in the Great Lakes and change the paradigm of the landscape with unsung heroes and plants not part of the nursery landscape.”
Day one’s agenda examines the 25-acre Botanic Garden at Barns Park that opened in 2014 and the Historic State Hospital Arboretum.
“They will learn the history of both gardens and see how quickly we sprouted such a beautiful space,” Ross said.
More than nine park gardens demonstrate the diversity and possibilities of the region’s plant communities. Grounds include native, pollinator and rain gardens, a healing garden, labyrinth and more.
The day also showcases wild plant communities surrounding Boardman River.
Day two is about discovering new and underutilized plants and combinations to take landscapes to the next level.
Lectures presented by renowned horticulture experts from around the country and panel dialogue will address landscape design, edible landscapes, coastline communities, gravel and formal estate gardens. The day wraps with a rare plant auction.
The region’s garden guru, landscape architect Jack Barnwell, brings his expertise to the symposium on day three. Based on Mackinac Island, Barnwell’s portfolio includes the Grand Hotel garden design incorporating more than 125,000 bedding plants. Barnwell will share his work and tips and tricks for invigorating old landscapes or building new.
“We hope to open people’s minds and talents to what’s possible in their own lawns or gardens, whatever their budgets,” Barnwell said. “I hope we inspire people to broaden their horizons and learn about new plants and meet people in the community to help them achieve what they want to in their own garden or business.”
Day three also includes a bus tour highlighting landscapes along East and West bays and a look at hardscape designs for driveways, walkways and patios.
Association program coordinator Emily Huening said the bootcamp elevating ideas, trends and potential for breaking new ground illustrates the breadth and depth of the state’s horticulture platforms and potential.
“We’re hoping with its success we can continue to bring Michigan onto the international map for gardening,” she said.
Weekend admission is $229 for MNLA members, $450 for others. Price includes lunch each day. Single day admission is available.
Register via nmnla.org/plantsymposium.
