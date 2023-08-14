Our relationship with the region’s natural environment, like most relationships, has had its ups and downs over the past century and half. We abused and exploited nature and attempted to tame it, but also loved and cared for it with herculean efforts to protect the land and water that is our home and very identity.
The region was involved in both one of the worst environmental contamination disasters in the nation’s history and one of Michigan’s most successful river restoration projects. Today, we continue to face repercussions from old practices and battle new challenges erupting from many directions. It presents a complicated story shadowing northern Michigan’s strength, beauty and future.
The Green Rush
The state’s original sin against nature was the stripping of hardwood and pine forests to fuel Michigan’s Green Rush. Logging fever between mid-1800s and 1910 transformed the Mitten from lush woodlands into wastelands.
A documentary by Frankfort High School students based on the diary of local lumberjack Roy Oliver recounts the amputation of area forests and the transporting of timber to sawmills.
“In the Manistee and Betsie rivers there were millions of feet of logs,” Oliver wrote. “Sometimes them drives would last all summer. Different rivers would back up and different drives start.”
The region’s lumber barons Perry Hannah and D.H. Day, who made fortunes stripping the land, remain familiar names today.
Roosevelt’s Tree Army
In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt established the Civilian Conservation Corps.
“Roosevelt’s Tree Army” in Michigan planted 484 million trees operating from 125 camps, including those at Kalkaska, Cadillac, Petoskey, Grayling and Gaylord. Nature took over from there to restore our woodlands.
The end of the lumbering rush led to manufacturing development.
Manufacturing
Industrialization during the late 19th and early 20th centuries created new environmental threats and challenges. Unregulated practices ranged from dumping raw sewage into our waterways to releasing toxic chemicals into the environment.
According to Grand Traverse County, one of the substantial polluters was Traverse City Iron Works. The foundry was established in 1871 on the south bank of the Boardman between Union and Cass streets and operated for 100 years. The company dumped 80,000 cubic yards of foundry waste up to 20 feet deep at its riverbank site. Its waste material contained high levels of cadmium, chromium, copper, lead, zinc, and arsenic.
It was nearly a century from the company’s founding before legal guard rails were established to protect water quality. The Federal Clean Water Act of 1972 finally controlled pollution locally, within Michigan and the nation.
Energy
Northern Michigan’s flurry of commercial development and population growth required increasing amounts of reliable energy. Between 1867 and 1921 four dams were constructed along the Boardman River to produce hydroelectric power for Traverse City. By 2004 the dams were assessed no longer viable. But after more than a century of use, the Sabin, Boardman, Brown Bridge dams had taken a costly environmental toll.
According to “River Reborn” project managers, the Conservation Resource Alliance, the Boardman River dams had increased pollution accumulation and reduced natural river function. In 2005, planning began for one of the largest dam removal and restoration efforts within the Great Lakes Basin, and the most comprehensive in Michigan.
Forty sources funded the $30 million removal of the Boardman, Sabin and Brown Bridge dams. The project completed in 2018 successfully restored 3.4 miles of river, reconnected 160 river miles and restored 250 acres of wetlands, benefiting fish, wildlife and plant habitat.
“Perhaps, most importantly, a strong and trusting partnership was forged among local partners – tribal, municipal, nonprofit, state, and federal – a partnership that is committed to managing the Reborn Boardman-Ottaway going forward with a much-broadened understanding of our responsibilities to the river,” said CRA director Amy Beyer.
The fate of the oldest structure, the Union Street dam, remains debated.
PBB
It was 1973 when Michigan grappled with what has been deemed the largest chemical contamination and environmental health crisis in the country’s history. The toxic flame retardant polybrominated biphenyl (PBB) was mistakenly added to livestock feed. It’s estimated more than 8 million Michiganders were exposed to PBB as a result. The event led to more than 30,000 PBB-contaminated livestock being buried in a pit in Kalkaska County.
McBain veterinarian, the late Alpha Clark, was the lead voice calling for action after his clients’ animals became sick. In the BBC documentary, “The Poisoning of Michigan,” Clark said, “I started to wonder about the feed situation, even though they [farmers] had been sent a letter.”
State officials brushed off farmers’ concerns, Clark said. They perpetuated a cover-up while cows kept dying. Clark’s persistence in getting answers was met with continued denials by officials. During the course of Clark’s investigation, the vet was threatened with arrest and losing his license, but he did not give up. Finally, after nine months the Michigan Department of Agriculture began testing animals.
The toxin during the period reached 500 farms across the state, including five in Grand Traverse County, six in Leelanau, 9 in Kalkaska and 9 in Antrim County.
Research continues on the long-term human health effects of PBB exposure. PBB has been identified as a likely carcinogen by the U.S. Department of Health. Studies suggest it’s linked to a number of other diseases as well. The toxin may yet linger in the bodies of those exposed during the 1970s, as Centers for Disease Control reports PBB takes decades to leave the human body.
The Department of Environmental Quality monitored groundwater in the vicinity of the Kalkaska burial site until 2015 when it was determined it remained PBB-free.
PFAS
Northern Michigan today confronts challenges associated with another cluster of “forever chemicals” per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS). The family of PFAS chemicals, beginning in the 1940s, was used in consumer and industrial products including fire suppression materials. PFAS contamination has infiltrated water, air and soil, threatening environmental and human health.
It wasn’t until 2020 that Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) established maximum contamination levels for seven PFAS compounds under the authority of the Safe Drinking Water Act.
EGLE monitoring has identified PFAS contamination at multiple locations within the Boardman and Lake Michigan watersheds. Among the polluted sites in Grand Traverse County is Blair Township’s Carl’s Retreading where in 1995 PFAS-containing firefighting foam was used to extinguish a tire fire at the location.
In 2018 Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) addressed PFAS contamination at Carl’s four-acre site located 900 feet west of the Blair Elementary School. Sampling confirmed PFAS in groundwater, but not at the school. In 2020, grants were provided to 12 homeowners still threatened by contamination, allowing them to connect to the public water system.
Invasives/algae
The region’s freshwaters have been under threat from outside sources since the 1800s. Michigan Sea Grant, a cooperative program of the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, estimates 187 non-native species have been established in the Great Lakes since that time and estimates that a new aquatic invasive species is introduced to the Great Lakes every eight months. The opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway to the lake system in 1959 accelerated the ecosystem’s peril from the discharge of ballast water of ocean-going vessels.
Free from natural predators, aquatic non-native species have led to biodiversity degradation affecting human health, fisheries, agriculture and tourism. Some of the more notorious invaders are zebra and quagga mussels and round goby. The mussel intruders create a toxic food chain which is believed linked to the 2007 northern Lake Michigan die-off of 10,000 waterbirds due to botulism. Michigan Sea Grant reports botulism has been responsible for over 80,000 bird deaths on the Great Lakes since 1999.
Laws enacted to address aquatic species invasion include the National Invasive Species Act of 1996 which mandates ships entering the Great Lakes from the St. Lawrence Seaway implement a ballast water exchange to prevent invasive intruders.
To further protect Michigan waters, in 2019 the State enacted recreational boating rules involving citizens in the fight against invasives. The rules require removal all aquatic plants from watercraft, watercraft equipment and trailers before placing them into Michigan waters, including removal all drain plugs from bilges, ballast tanks, and live well and prohibits release of unused bait into the water.
Those recreating along area waters may encounter the growing threat of toxic scum. Dangerous to aquatic life and humans, harmful algal blooms (HAB) are happening more frequently, according to Michigan Sea Grant. The blue-green scum fouling shorelines may in part be blamed on invasive mussels, according to some scientists. Zebra mussels eat competing algae allowing toxic algae to thrive to produce harmful blooms (cyanobacteria) in or near water surfaces. Other contributors are phosphorus, nitrogen, lawn fertilizer, urban and agriculture runoff.
During 2021 and 2022, EGLE documented cyanobacteria in waters of Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Kalkaska and Antrim counties. But not all blooms are toxic, as was the case of the 2021 Chandler Lake bloom in East Bay Township which caused alarm.
The vulnerability of the region’s aquatic ecosystems is further stressed by nature’s fury in this era of changing weather patterns. Experts warn of an increase in intense storms, flooding, erosion and high winds.
Changing lake levels affected by precipitation and evaporation, impact shorelines and structures making it especially challenging for maritime navigation. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Lake Michigan-Huron system’s highest June level reached in 2020 differed by 36 inches from the 1964 low. In addition, wave action, wind, lack of riparian buffers, wetland reduction, ground water seepage and surface water runoff all contribute to shifting coastlines.
Both public and private infrastructure is tested in this era of extreme weather. Northwest Michigan experienced its most costly thunderstorm involving straight line winds in 2015. The National Weather Service recorded winds of up to 100 mph which resulted in $82 million in damage, primarily in Leelanau County. The storm damage led to Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore closing some park areas for more than a month. More recently, in 2020, the Petoskey, Harbor Springs area was hit with a storm producing winds of up to 90 mph.
The 10-year, $34 million Coastal Grand Traverse Bay Watershed Plan offers progress in protecting and preserving the resource and in developing community resilience for the 150,000 people calling the watershed area home. The plan addresses a spectrum of concerns, such as invasive species, microplastics, PFAS, high levels of nutrients near shores and more.
Spearheaded by The Watershed Center of Grand Traverse Bay, the program encompasses 11 townships and four municipalities along 132 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline. Approved by EGLE and the Environmental Protection Agency in 2021, the plan engages nearly a dozen partner groups, local governments and lake associations in concerted efforts to ensure environmental integrity.
Current monitoring work and inventory assessments provide better understanding of the resources and threats. Policy development, community master plans and ordinances are under development mark progress in protecting the environment. Green infrastructure implemented by the Watershed Center includes an underground infiltration system at Elk Rapids intended to reduce stormwater runoff into Grand Traverse Bay. A similar system will be installed this summer at Northport.
“It’s a testament to folks working in our region,” said Heather Smith, Watershed Center Baykeeper. “They’re complementing each other and working together.”
The Coastal Plan exemplifies the 21st century approach in healing and preserving the natural environment. The host of contemporary challenges calls all hands-on deck to deal with the prevailing threats, including microplastics, plant invasives, dune erosion, disappearing wildlife, pervasive pollution and air quality.
Not only do new solutions “take a village,” they’re aimed to protect fairly. In 2019 the Michigan Office of the Environmental Justice Public Advocate was established to collaborate across state government for equitable treatment of all people, regardless of race, color, national origin, ability, or income, and to guide development and application of laws, regulations, and policies that affect the environment.
Collaborations righting past environmental wrongs and elevating stewardship on all levels mounts hope for a healthy future for us, our children and our natural heritage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.