TRAVERSE CITY — Rich Odell chuckled and responded with one word — four times.
When it was suggested the massive amount of Christmas lights that brighten his Kids Creek neighborhood “would light up a small town,” he chuckled a cheery chuckle and said, “true.”
Pausing for just a second or two, the 72-year-old Traverse City man added, “true, true, true.”
Once again this holiday season Odell and his Kids Creek neighbors are hosting visitors — and they expect there will be thousands of tinsel-teased visitors — to meander merrily by and view their lighted displays.
“This year, the display we’ve done on South Spruce is 33,500 lights,” he said.
“We’ve done this for a number of years, (and we’ve) have gotten more into the lighting yards. If you approach this, coming in off of Division onto Sixth Street and you make the turn onto South Spruce, you will see houses that are very, very lit up. We have lots of lights.”
Odell said the neighborhood’s Christmas light display will sparkle from 4-10 p.m., through Jan. 1. This year, he said, he and his neighbors “went over the top” with their lighted displays — literally.
“This year, and with the support of the city, we’re going use the tree canopy over the street and we’re going to decorate it,” said Odell. “If you drive down the street you’ll see lights anywhere from 20 feet in the air, to 60 feet in the air; 85 ornaments that are each lit, with 300 lights, all different colors.
“They’re literally hanging on branches, in the trees. And there are also hanging in the trees, 25, 3-foot icicles that look like they’re all dripping, and there are also (14) yoga balls … making them look like big, round ornaments. The trunks of all 34 trees, from the ground up to the first branches, are all wrapped in a real subtle blue lighting.”
Odell said this will be the last year he will help to coordinate the Kids Creek neighborhood Christmas display and lighting event and so, when you pass his house, expect to see some larger-than-life, easy-to-recognize characters.
“The theme that I had in mind when I designed this was the Grinch’s Whoville,” he said. “Our yard has seven different inflatables from 12-feet tall, to 10-feet wide, while some of them are just 6- or 7-feet tall, plus a grand entrance way — a 12-foot entrance way to Whoville and its characters.”
Another display in his yard, he said, is an object that has been re-imagined and reshaped from Cherry Festival time during the pandemic.
“There’s one other piece in a yard that’s from two years ago when there wasn’t a parade and people were encouraged to make porch displays for the Cherry Festival,” he said. “So I created a large piece of cherry pie that was 12-feet long and 8-feet wide that fit in the porch, and I made a plate to go underneath of it, and put a scoop of ice cream dripping off the top of it and a big fork being cut into the end of it.
“And I designed that with the idea that if I flipped this at Christmas I could make a Christmas tree out of it. I cut big squares at different levels in the tree itself and then made platforms inside and have different holiday themes in there which also are illuminated and have music, and some of them have action items like people skiing down a hill, or people on an ice-skating rink, so people can come into the yard and look at that. It’s at eye level so it’s good for little kids, as well.”
Odell reflected back to when he and others in the Kids Creek neighborhood began to enthusiastically decorate for the holidays.
“I think it was six years ago when I did the first one, and that one was ‘The 12 Days of Christmas,’” he said. “I had purchased this house and I wanted to see if I could get people on the street to come together, more, and feel a sense of community. To me, it seemed the best way to do that was to try to create something that people could get involved in that would be on the street and visible, at holiday time. I spoke to the different home owners and ... I engaged with them in how we might create something that would bring the people on our block, together.
“The area that we live in folks used to have big block parties when their children were younger and, over the years and as they’ve got older, there was less of that activity. So this idea that I had to try to get the adults re-engaged with each other, started with the idea that I will design ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’ where 12 yards on the street would have a different day of the 12 days. It’s all life-size people, and life-size paintings, of Christmas – like, for Eight Swans a Swimming, there were eight swans on a fence all swimming in one direction. Those were all life-size swans.”
Odell said the next year he added having area public and private school students and their art departments participate.
“I gave them a holiday movie scene— each of them a different scene — and they then painted that scene on a 9-foot-by-12-foot piece of canvas, and those scenes were all then displayed in other yards on the street,” he said. I also had professional judges come and judge the scenes that the kids had done and we gave $1,000 to the school that took first place for their art department, and $750 for second prize and $500 for third prize. We also had a People’s Choice Award, and people who were driving thru or walking thru, could literally vote on their phone … and I gave them a holiday party for their art department kids. The time to get all ages involved.
“The third year I used elementary school kids from the area and their art departments and (suggested) a non-religious holiday song and had (them) create visual images of the words in that song and they were hung in a 4-foot by 8-foot frames in yet other peoples yards. And when the public went past they had to figure out what was the song, based on the images that these first through fourth grades had created to represent words in the song.”
Each year, the displays attract bumper-to-bumper traffic.
“The second year we did this we tracked and 20,000 people went through, it was a steady chain of cars,” he said. “When we had ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’ we actually had a traffic issue because people were lined up out on Division, trying to turn onto Sixth, in order to come down to this street.
“My motivation in all of this, from the start, was to help people find some joy in the holiday season, if they don’t already have it — to bring smiles and laughter to people of all ages, some frivolity and fun. People have stopped here and talked with me and with others on the street it’s clearly seen as this is an amazing display — and I have to thank Traverse City because the city’s administration was very generous to let me do what I’ve done.”
