Little white lies have been told about the Black Lives Matter movement for a long time.
Whether shouted painfully by its current name, or spoken so eloquently as a “Dream” by Martin Luther King, Jr. more than a half-century ago, the Black Lives Matter movement is nothing new in America. It’s been going on since before Jefferson put quill to paper when he wrote, “We, the people … .”
“We?” “The people?”
Truth be told, the promissory note that is our Constitution, for all its revolutionary expressions to celebrate freedom of thought, speech and so much more, “We, the people,” was signed, sealed and delivered with shackles that, from the very beginning, denied equality, justice and fairness to black people, women, and native Americans.
Read it. Sometimes history isn’t always written in black in white. In America, it has been, and continues to be.
But despite its original omissions of equality, justice and fairness to all, the Constitution is still held in reverence for being one of the most life-affirming documents ever written.
Why? Because one of its most declarative narratives was it would be a living document that would allow our nation to challenge itself, and to correct itself, of the faults and failures of earlier generations.
For instance, it took another century with the ratification of the 15th Amendment in 1870 for black citizens to be given the right to vote, and it wasn’t for another 50 years after that with the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920 that women were given the same.
So, after being challenged for generations, the faults and failures of our founding fathers and their racist, sexist ways, had been corrected in something so substantive as the voting booth — proof positive our Constitution works.
And if our Constitution can be changed and improved for the better, why not us? If we’ve really come so far, why is it we still have so far to go?
Many who signed our Constitution were stakeholders in a heritage of bondage, bias, bigotry and other prejudices. They were slave owners. Like it or not and admit it or not, for all their vision, they were also our original white racists.
So before we can connect black with white by a rainbow of truth and respect, and even before we can change our Constitution to reflect “a more perfect union” should we have to do that again, we must first challenge, change and quit lying to ourselves.
And ask ourselves: if we’ve really come so far, why is it we still have so far to go?
