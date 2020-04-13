LAKE LEELANAU — This season the Lake Leelanau RV Park will dispense with its traditional ice cream socials and potlucks. The playground will be closed and RV denizens will have to take care of their own trash.
“Employees should not be handling trash,” said Jennifer Rhodes, who manages the office at the family-owned park. “We won’t be going in your trailer to fix your cable TV.”
COVID-19 and measures meant to stop its spread could have RV parks around northern Michigan opening later than usual, but their owners and managers are hoping there will still be a season.
Gary Becker, owner of Indigo Bluffs RV Park and Resort in Empire, said he has no control over when the resort will be able to open.
“We want to have as complete a season as we can have,” Becker said. “We want to have as normal a season as we can. But we don’t want to rush it. We just feel we have to be patient.”
Indigo Bluffs has 264 sites; about a quarter of them are long-term guests, Becker said. The park has had cancellations, but not as many as expected.
For many people, the RV is their summer home and they leave their rigs parked year-round.
Sue Buquet of Reed City has been a summer resident of the Lake Leelanau park since 2002. She and husband Ken are planning to come up north when and if the park opens.
“I don’t feel like I would be in a whole lot different situation than I would be here,” Buquet said.
Things will be different with activities at the park canceled, she said.
“We’ll still be able to get together with our neighbors. We just have to stay six feet apart.”
All but nine of the 64 sites at the Frankfort Crystal Lake RV Resort are used by campers who pay an annual fee to leave their rigs at the resort year-round.
Most campers are from downstate or from the Midwest region, said Manager Steve Simon. Some are Frankfort snowbirds who spend winters in Florida, which has been identified as the next likely hot spot for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The park usually opens May 1 and Simon said he’s planning to open on time, but will comply with any order to stay closed longer.
He’s had a number of cancellations from transitional campers — those who come for a weekend or a few days — but the regulars are still booked.
“This is a tough call,” Simon said. “There’s people that have their campers at the park on a seasonal basis. It’s like a second residence. They have the right to access their second home.”
Frankfort superintendent Joshua Mills recently posted a letter on social media asking people who are outside of Benzie County to postpone their return to their summer homes until COVID-19 is under control. If they must return, they should self-quarantine for 14 days. That includes not taking any trips to the store, he said.
The influx of visitors also depletes area supplies and could put a strain on area medical facilities, Mills said.
“We’re trying to figure out the best way to address the executive order,” Mills said.
Simon said the Frankfort park is designed for the bigger RV units, which are fully self-contained.
“They can get in their campers and button it up,” Simon said.
Buquet said she has tried to support northern counties by getting all her supplies locally. She understands how people feel and is willing to bring her supplies with her this year.
Becker said he is getting guidance on what services parks can and can’t offer from the Centers for Disease Control and from a consortium of campground owner across the country. He is putting together protocols for hourly disinfection of the shared areas such as the pool deck, bathhouses and a general store.
Documentation procedures will also be in place to make sure everyone is compliant and staff is being brought in two weeks ahead of the campers for training.
Rhodes said she has been getting calls from people in other states about coming to the park.
“It’s incredible to me,” Rhodes said. “They all want to get away because they’re stuck in their houses.”
Early on in the pandemic Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore staffers got calls from people who wanted to isolate at the Platte River Campground and wait things out, said Superintendent Scott Tucker. They were initially told they could stay there, as one loop of the campground stays open all winter, he said.
The campground closed after the stay-at-home order and the closure of non-essential businesses, Tucker said. The D.H. Day Campground and those on North and South Manitou islands are also closed until further notice, as are all public bathrooms in the park, including vault toilets, Tucker said.
Mary Balbach of Frankenmuth is a summer resident at the Lake Leelanau park. She’s been very cautious through the pandemic.
“But you don’t know if you’re a carrier — there’s not enough testing,” Balbach said.
If the park doesn’t open she’ll just stay home.
“Maybe we don’t go until July,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.