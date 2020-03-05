Sometimes, the promise of spring is enough. Sometimes you need a little music, and maybe a Greek salad.
I was recently laid low by the bug that’s been going around. Call it the flu, the creeping crud or maybe just a really bad cold, it was two days of aches, pains and congestion I wouldn’t wish on anyone.
Those days also happened to be two of the most beautiful, sunny days we’ve had in a while. It really seemed like spring had come early.
While bedrest and daytime television watching are important to recovery, it’s also critical to show the illness who’s in charge.
Dutifully, I bundled up and took the dogs out onto the patio to soak up the vitamin D-enhanced rays of the sun. The balmy sun on my face felt like heaven and the furry dogs at my feet warmed my soul. This was undoubtedly the cure I was looking for. Why hadn’t I taken my wife’s advice earlier?
Ten minutes and two coughing fits later, my shivers and the dogs whining told me that "The Price is Right" was probably on. Everyone knows that Drew Carey’s big white-toothed smile trumps the sun as a flu cure any day of the week. I sat down on the couch and before the first contestant had spun the big wheel, I was out like a snuffling, wheezing light.
I woke up with loud music playing right in my ear. I had apparently left the clock radio set with an afternoon wake up call and that call was Nirvana playing “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” It was disorientating, leaving me with a vague feeling that I might have awakened in the wrong decade. As I slowly came around, I realized that I was actually still existing in the present, that I had been asleep for roughly 45 minutes and that I was listening to the Hot Hits station that plays, “The Best of the '80s, '90s … and Today!”
Knowing this, I smiled a bit and let my mind drift back. It was 1992, Bill Clinton had just been elected president, Michael Jordan and the Bulls ruled the NBA, and I was cruising around town in my silver Ford Festiva with the windows down and the stereo up.
I was listening to a mixtape I had made specifically for the occasion, full of alternative rock favorites like Soul Asylum, Nine Inch Nails, and, yes, Nirvana.
I was in full pizza delivery mode.
Living with friends in a trailer in the U.P. with a college degree and a minimum wage job, I was a living cliche of my generation.
Any leftover pizza at the end of the night would go back to the trailer and my roommates and I would feast. If we were lucky, there would be an unclaimed salad to go along with it. Greek salads were our favorite. The tangy feta and briny olives perfectly balanced the sweet earthiness of the beets. We all loved the juxtaposition of flavors and the feeling that we were eating something healthy, something our mothers would approve of.
As I came out of my reverie, I realized that what I needed more than anything at that moment, was the familiar comfort of that Michigan pizza house salad classic. I rummaged around in my refrigerator and pantry and found the necessary ingredients. Peel, chop, whisk, toss, 15 minutes later I was sitting down to a bowl of delicious memories and feeling strangely invigorated and renewed. The dogs looked up at me with hope in their eyes, willing me to drop a few chunks of feta cheese to the floor.
Michigan Pizza House Greek Salad
1 head romaine lettuce, cut into large chunks
1 pt. grape tomatoes, halved
1 large cucumber, cut into half rounds
½ large red onion, julienned
1 C. pepperoncini
½ C. kalamata olives, pitted
1 large beet, roasted, peeled and sliced into half rounds, or 1 can sliced beets, cut into half rounds
⅓ lb. feta cheese, large crumbles
Dried oregano (for sprinkling, optional)
Red pepper flakes (for sprinkling, optional)
Prep all ingredients as requested above.
Gently toss all but the beets and cheese with Greek dressing.
Top with the beets and then the feta.
Sprinkle on the dried oregano and red pepper flakes, if desired.
Greek Dressing
1 T. minced fresh garlic, or
1 t. granulated garlic
1 ½ t. oregano
½ t. cinnamon
1 t. good mustard
2 T. red wine vinegar
2 T. lemon juice
½ C. olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
Combine all ingredients except olive oil, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl.
Slowly drizzle in olive oil, whisking constantly.
Season to taste with salt and pepper
Toss with salad and serve with lasagna, a grilled chicken breast, or your favorite slice of pizza.
