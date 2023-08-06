There’s something about mornings.
Picking through a bleary-eyed Traverse City toward an unnamed bend of the Boardman River, I savored the mug of steaming coffee. Strange to see the town so dead this time of year. Last week in the blistering sun, I limped along the same roads, waiting for tourists from a dozen states to either cross (painfully slow), follow too close, or drive in front of me 10 miles under the speed limit.
This morning, things were calm, quiet, and dark. Roadside sprinklers watered more pavement than grass, and my tires rhythmically switched from swishing to quiet with each passing puddle. Times like this are my most contemplative, as I’m sure they are for many; less distractions free the mind to think, after all. A smattering of early risers were about, most likely heading to work or home from the late shift, exercising to beat the heat, or, like me, going fishing.
Yesterday, a friend died. Some might consider it callous to fish the next morning, but his was the only opinion I was concerned about, and he would have told me — more like ordered — to go fishing. Our friendship was forged through trout fishing and bird hunting. We waited along river banks for the hatch to begin, shivered in duck boats as bluebills strafed the decoys, and followed our favorite grouse and woodcock dogs through golden October clearcuts.
Confused, still in shock, I didn’t know what else to do, though and if there was any solace or understanding, they would reveal themselves on the river. This time of year, I can always count on a good trout stream to tell me what I need to hear. Maybe because I pray a lot on its banks, or find God’s handiwork most represented in the way the water moves over millennia-old rocks, a deer in its cinnamon summer coat secretly drinking from a favorite pool, and the life and death aerial ballet of the birds and the insects.
I knew he’d be there, or at least I’d be thinking of him while fishing, and that was about all that made sense over the last 24 hours. Rigging up a favorite bamboo rod, I took more time than usual on the long walk to the stream. Typically one to smell the roses, once the truck isn’t moving, I tend to approach the river with more pace than an Olympic sprinter. Ever since that first time to the Boardman almost 35 years ago, eagerness for the river and its inhabitants always wins.
But today, I took my time. He would have wanted me to. Our last bird hunt was in the fall, and it was a slow go, him requiring a hand to get through thick cover, then needling me that he didn’t need any help. He shot a woodcock that day, the last, I believe, of a long career devoted to waiting for their flights every fall, to his beloved Brittanys and the autumns he lived for.
I wasn’t as sad as I’d imagine. Known for being a nostalgic sap at times, or perhaps still in shock at the abruptness of his passing, I spent what time I would have been crying to the remembrance of our sporting memories. It was a somber reminder of how quickly we can pass from this world, and to leave as little unsaid as possible, especially to those we hold most dear.
My friend always treated me well, although he struggled in relationships. Had the outdoors not bonded us, I’m not sure anything would have. But it did, like most of my closest friends. The moments shared behind good bird dogs, in deer blinds and duck woods, and along trout streams are near impossible to explain to all but those who have been there, and that’s where I’ll miss him most.
Years ago, his best friend suffered a similarly abrupt close to his life, but wrote him a goodbye letter just before passing.
Seems fitting to use the same last words from that letter to my friend now … “See you later.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.