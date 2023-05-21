TRAVERSE CITY — By her account, Dr. Rabbi Chava Bahle jokes that she is the only Jew living in Suttons Bay.
“... in Suttons Bay, we have one,” she said. But although it sometimes feels that way, it may not always be the case.
“I think as the area changes, which is what’s happening, we will see a more diverse population in general and that includes Judaism,” she said.
A changing area’s growing population is what drew the married couple of Rabbi Laibel Shemtov and Chaya Shemtov to make the move to Traverse City.
“We saw there is a growing population here (Traverse City) and obviously that means there is also a growing Jewish community,” said Shemtov. “We decided that there was enough of a need for us to come here.”
The Shemtovs have opened a Chabad Jewish Center in their home. The purpose is to provide a community center of sorts for all things Jewish including dinner with kosher food, holiday events and educational opportunities. Though there is a Jewish synagogue in the area, the Chabad Center will cater to needs outside worship, said Shemtov. The center is a branch of Chabad of Michigan, which is part of the 250-year-old Chabad-Lubavitch movement — a branch of Hasidism.
The center doesn’t charge dues and is a “non-judgmental space for all Jews to explore their faith and traditions.”
The couple recently hosted a Passover Seder and mention Torah classes, children’s programs, women’s programs and community services on the Chabad Center website. They are currently taking reservations for the High Holiday services in September.
“There’s so many things that the Jewish people need and synagogue is just one aspect of it,” Shemtov said.
Shemtov estimates there are about 300 Jewish families in the Traverse City area. Numbers he thinks will only grow. Traverse City’s thriving tourism industry also creates an opportunity to serve the needs of tourists in need of a place to connect with Jewish traditions and culture when they are away from home, he said.
“It’s really whatever the community needs — that’s what we will be there for,” he said.
The Chabad Center is a sign the area is diversifying spiritually by offering more options for people to find a home for their faith, according to Rabbi Bahle.
“Having a range of ways to connect seems to me to be a very positive thing,” she said.
Honoring a range of spiritual paths is a centerpiece of the Unitarian Universalist philosophy according to Rev. Alex Jensen, the senior minister at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Grand Traverse.
“We really believe there isn’t one single way to look at life, to look at spirituality, to understand God. We draw from the entirety of the world’s traditions, kind of as we are on our path to search for truth and meaning,” he said.
The church partners with other faiths in the community by providing a space for a Buddhist meditation group and the church also partnered with other religious entities such as Catholics, Presbyterians and pagans to form the SALT Coalition — spiritual activists leading together. The coalition is a group of religious organizations intent on tackling social justice issues including racial justice, affordable housing, and voting rights, according to Jensen.
“It’s really kind of a collective of spiritual leaders and activists not just clergy, but also lay folks who really care about making a difference in the world and really wanting to, across our different traditions really work for the common good,” Jensen added, “Religious literacy is just so, so important. “It’s becoming such a key part of really, kind of building connections with one another.”
Before Rev. Jensen, Rabbi Bahle was the first rabbi to serve as the senior spiritual leader at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Grand Traverse, she said.
“No UU has ever done it and no rabbi has ever done it,” said Bahle.
Before serving as minister at the UU, Bahle served as rabbi of what is now the Beth Shalom Congregation, said Bahle.
“.... really opening the door for everybody not with the intent of conversion, just with the intent of ‘let’s share our stuff. Here’s some incredible treasures,’” she said.
Bahle would need the treasures of her own belief system to sustain her after an accident upended her life while she was ministering at the UU. She fell backwards down a flight of stairs in her home. The resulting head injury put an end to her formal ministry at the UU and elsewhere. Though the accident rattled her brain, it didn’t budge her beliefs.
“My head injury did a lot of damage, and at no point do I say ‘God, why me’?” said Bahle.
Bahle wants others, regardless of tradition, to have a place to fortify beliefs that will sustain them in their toughest times too.
“It is about finding peace, community; It is about having a community of practice.”
