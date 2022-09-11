MANCELONA — There’s an old saying that cats have nine lives. Scratch that! A northern Michigan woman’s love for feline gives some of them a chance at 10.
Mancelona resident Wendy Matthews recalls seeing a notice online in 2010 about a kitten that was born crippled, unable to walk, and no one wanted it.
“I drove to Traverse City in a snowstorm to adopt it,” Matthews said, adding that she named it Willow. Since then, she has been devoted to saving cats from euthanization.
She nursed Willow along, using a specially made wheelchair equipped to support its hind legs. As the cat outgrew the wheelchair, Matthews began making support leggings for Willow. The success of her design led her to make nearly 300 more pair that were sent around the country to other cat owners who followed Matthews’ project on social media, and faced similar dilemmas. She now has more than two thousand Facebook friends who share in her compassion for cats.
In mid-August, Matthews received a call from a nearby resident who needed help reducing the population of cats at her home. The neighbor had nearly two dozen of them, some of which are pregnant. The conditions for raising the animals were unmanageable. Most range in age from newborn kittens to about a year old. Some are docile but terrified, others are feral.
Matthews brought a dozen of the cats to her home, and wrote a social media post soliciting temporary foster homes for the remaining.
“Shelters and rescue groups are overrun at this point.” Matthews said. “It didn’t take long for word to spread and we found temporary foster homes for them. We appreciate any and every bit of help we can get.”
Matthews partnered with Antrim County Animal Control, Antrim County Pet and Animal Watch (A.C.P.A.W.), Mancelona Veterinary Hospital and Help From My Friends Pet Crisis Center for advice.
“The cats need medical treatment, vaccinations, and forever homes,” she said. “Some of them require extra love and care to socialize them before we can adopt them out.”
Matthews houses several of the cats at her home using borrowed kennels and supplies. Donations of food and kitty litter arrive by U.P.S. and are left on her doorstop.
Volunteers stop by to clean the kennels, change litter boxes, freshen food and water, and interact with the cats to improve their social behavior.
Others have offered to send cash donations.
“We established an account at Mancelona Veterinary Hospital and encourage cash donations be sent there,” Matthews said. “The money is used for their treatment.”
The staff at Mancelona Veterinary Hospital said Matthews is making a difference in saving the lives of these animals.
“It’s great to have another animal lover helping out the cat population in our community,” said Office Manager Brittany Stotler. “Any donations received will go directly to the spaying/neutering, vaccinating, and medical treatments of these cats.”
“I have seen the compassion people have for these animals,” Matthews said of donors. “You may not be able to change the world for animals, but for one animal, you can change their world.”
For information on donating cat supplies or adopting any of the animals, contact Wendy Matthews through Willows-House animal and pet page on Facebook.
Cash donations can be made payable to Mancelona Veterinary Hospital, 10338 South US Highway 131, Mancelona, MI 49659, with a note to apply the payment to Wendy Matthews (Rescue).
“Shelters and rescue groups are overrun at this point. It didn’t take long for word to spread and we found temporary foster homes for them.” Wendy Matthews, Mancelona
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.