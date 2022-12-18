TRAVERSE CITY — When the signature green bus barreled down the road and pulled up in front of his Lake City home, Ralph Clements was ready for battle.
Clements’ proverbial war horse — a WexExpress bus — would transport him to the front lines.
His enemy? Cancer.
“I underwent five weeks of radiation treatment five days a week, so 25 treatments,” Clements said. “WexExpress actually picked me up at my front door.”
The transit authority partners with Munson Healthcare to provide free transportation to people living in Wexford and Missaukee counties who are receiving cancer treatment at the Cowell Family Cancer Center.
“It really is sometimes very hard on their bodies,” said Carrie Thompson, executive director of the Cadillac/Wexford Transit Authority. “It’s nice to be able for them to just get on the bus and relax, right, in a community kind of environment where other people are going through the same thing.”
The transit authority designates one bus solely for transporting people living with cancer to Traverse City for treatment.
That means, even without exchanging a word, each passenger making the trek knows their fellow riders are fighting the same villain — out of control cell growth in their bodies that could kill them. It’s a terrifying body assault that human understanding can balm and provide the emotional bolster needed for the counter attack.
“That’s what they (patients) say. This is like a support group on wheels,” said Kirk Parent, business manager at the Cowell Family Cancer Center at Munson Medical Center, who helps coordinate the bus service.
A mobile support group is what retired registered nurse Elisabeth Paulson of Cadillac found in her fellow passengers when she took the bus to Traverse City to receive cancer treatment.
“We were able to talk to each other … we talk about what our fears were, what our treatments were, what our concerns were,” she said. “Having people surround you is very, very, very helpful — just having someone to talk to, some shoulder to cry on and ... you are not alone.”
The transit authority said the drivers for the route are handpicked for their standout care and compassion, traits that that may help buffer the discomfort of a post-treatment commute home.
“The driver goes the extra mile. He assists people on and off the bus if they have any bags or anything with them we carry those up to their doorstep,” said Thompson. “They just try really to go the extra mile to make sure that they are comforted on their way home.”
Besides connecting with other cancer patients, the financial benefit of saving on gas, may reduce financial toxicity.
That’s a term describing the negative impact struggling to pay for medical care can have on a patient. Financial toxicity is more likely to impact people with cancer than those without, according to the National Cancer Institute.
“The financial component is pretty significant … in keeping people up — their spirits up, and helping with their strength,” said Parent. “We just take all those worries away; I think their outcomes are better.”
Clements estimates he saved as much as $125 a week for five weeks by riding the bus. It was a small victory that almost made him forget why he was taking the bus in the first place.
“Overall except for having the cancer, it was a great experience,” he said.
