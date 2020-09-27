I’ve been thinking a lot about depression lately.
To be fair, I think about depression pretty much every day — often subconsciously — because depression is an overarching theme of my life.
I wasn’t diagnosed with severe chronic depression until I was 21. Not because I did not suffer from it before, but because I refused to get help. My doc said I’ve likely suffered from depression since I was 13.
Part of me stubbornly believed I was fine. Part of me was terrified I wasn’t — although the honest part of me knew I wasn’t fine.
I functioned as best I could, but the more I did not deal with my problem, the more it built up, eventually overflowing and taking me under.
I began therapy at 21 but refused medication until seven years later when a mental breakdown — and an all-too-real fear that my next in an unfortunate line of suicide attempts would be successful — landed me in the psych ward at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.
I spent seven days there, and I’ve spent the next 1,843 days with my depression, adrift at sea like Pi Patel in a lifeboat with Richard Parker — the tiger that tried to kill him just as my depression tried to kill me.
I’ve read “Life of Pi” a half dozen times and seen Ang Lee’s film version just as many. It’s the type of story that, no matter how many times you read it or watch it, stays with you for days. It’s a book so rich in symbolism that it is no wonder high school English teachers often use it in their classes.
I watched the movie again a few weeks ago and picked up the book once more soon after.
So it came as no surprise when talking about my depression and when someone said to me how incredible it would be to finally be free of my mental malady that I balked at the thought. My mind went back to that lifeboat and the moment the skinny vegetarian boy and the tiger finally reached shore.
”I was so spent, I could hardly move. And so, Richard Parker went ahead of me. He stretched his legs, and walked along the shore. At the edge of the jungle, he stopped. I was certain he was going to look back at me, flatten his ears to his head, growl. That he would bring our relationship to an end in some way. But he just stared ahead into the jungle.
And then Richard Parker, my fierce companion, the terrible one who kept me alive, disappeared forever from my life.
I wept like a child. Not because I was overwhelmed at having survived, although I was. I was weeping because Richard Parker left me so unceremoniously. It broke my heart.
I know Richard Parker is a tiger but I wish I had said, ‘It’s over. We survived. Thank you for saving my life. I love you, Richard Parker. You’ll always be with me. May God be with you.’”
The 22 years I’ve spent with my Richard Parker and the 14 years we’ve been in the lifeboat — despite the danger and peril of my depression — have been the only way I know how to live. When we reach the shore and my Richard Parker walks into the jungle, I know I’ll be sad. And I know how messed up that sounds.
I know much of it is fear. I don’t know any other version of myself than the one with depression. I don’t know any other life. I’ve been on the lifeboat for too long.
Yes, my depression tried to kill me. But my depression also taught me to survive, taught me to fight, to persevere. That’s how it has saved my life.
I’ve lived with it and through it. It has lived with me and through me.
Will I miss the anger, the moments I lose control, the mornings I can’t get out of bed and curl up against the wall? Of course not.
But will I miss the moments when I tame my anger, when I regain control in the moments I’m circling the drain, when I wake up and face what’s ahead of me — when I win against my depression? Of course.
Call me misguided. Call me unwell. Tell me this perspective is only my depression talking and persuading me it must stay around.
Believe me, I know all of that. I fight that voice in my head every single moment I’m awake.
Every day is a battle against my Richard Parker. Every day I am in that boat, adrift at sea.
I know one day, with the tools I’ve been provided, I will reach land and my Richard Parker — my fierce companion, the terrible one who kept me alive — will get out, stretch his legs and walk along the shore before disappearing into the jungle without a glance back or a goodbye.
And I will say, “It’s over. We survived. Thank you for saving my life.”
