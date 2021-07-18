Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Cedar, 12:30-5 p.m., July 19, Solon Township Community Room, 9191 S. Kasson St.
Suttons Bay, 3-7 p.m., July 19, St. Michael Catholic Church Father Baker Hall, 315 W. Broadway
Traverse City, 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 20, Windemuller Electric Community Room, 1301 Business Park Drive
Traverse City, 11:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 21, Rove Estate- Blood Bus, 7007 E. Traverse Highway
Boyne Falls, 1-5 p.m., July 21, Boyne Mountain Resort Event Room, 1 Boyne Mountain Road
Bellaire, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 22, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road
Lake Leelanau, 2-7 p.m., July 22, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 403 St. Mary St.
Traverse City, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 23, TBA Credit Union- Blood Bus, 2900 W. South Airport Road
Charlevoix, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., July 26, Pine Cove and Charlevoix Apartments- Blood Bus, 1001 May St.
Traverse City, 1:45-7 p.m., July 26, Grand Traverse Yacht Club, 13653 S. West Bay Shore Drive
Grayling, 9:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 27, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Grayling, 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 28, Air Way Automation- Blood Bus, 2268 Industrial Drive
Traverse City, 2:15-6:30 p.m., July 28, Kensington Church Main Hall, 6880 Secord Road
Cadillac, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 29, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
Benzonia, 10:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., July 29, Centra Wellness Network Conference Room, 6051 Frankfort Highway, Suite 200
Leland, 11:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 29, Leland Township Library Munnecke Room, 203 E. Cedar St.
