Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Cadillac, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 12, Cadillac Area YMCA- Blood Bus, 9845 Campus Dr.
Elk Rapids, 1-6 p.m., May 12, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.
Interlochen, 2-7 p.m., May 15, Inland Township Fire Department- Blood Bus, 19668 Honor Hwy
Interlochen, 1-6:45 p.m., May 18, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Dr.
Bear Lake, 1:30-6 p.m., May 18, Bear Lake School stage, 7748 Cody St.
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 19, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Grayling, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 20, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Lake Leelanau, 2-7 p.m., May 21, St. Mary’s Church basement, 403 S. Saint Mary St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.