LANSING — Ellie Morgan doesn’t let her blindness get in the way of creating a good self-portrait.
Morgan is a junior at Michigan State University, where she recently took a “Yoga and Art” class that blended painting, poetry, journaling and drawing with yoga, walking and meditation meant to inspire students’ creativity.
“We talked a lot about how to meditate and how to focus on the mind,” Morgan said.
A Traverse City native, Morgan had taken classes like ceramics before, but this was different, she said.
“It was more like visual arts as opposed to tactile arts,” Morgan said.
The class is taught by Prof. Guillermo Delgado, who made it more accessible to her, she said. The final project was one where each student created an artistic space surrounding a portrait of themselves.
Delgado outlined Morgan’s portrait with hot glue and gel coating so she could feel her way when adding puff paint and glued beads.
The end result now hangs in the college’s Resource Center for Persons with Disabilities LookOut Gallery.
MSU’s resource center is one of the reasons Morgan said she chose to go to MSU.
The center helps her with things like access to materials she might need for a class or giving her an alternate way to take a test.
Delgado designed the “Yoga and Art” projects to be three dimensional, providing stickers, pipe cleaners, and beads so that Morgan could work independently. Other students “scribed” for her during the poetry walks and described different events, movies, and activities so she would know what was going on in the class.
This semester she is taking another class with Delgado, “The Prison Poetry ’Zine Project,” in which students run art and poetry workshops for young people at the Ingham County Juvenile Detention Center.
Morgan, 21, grew up in Traverse City, graduating from Traverse City West in 2017. She has been blind since she was 5 months old from a condition known as retinopathy of prematurity, or ROP.
Morgan and her identical twin sister Anna were born at just 24 weeks gestation. The disorder affects infants weighing less than 2 3/4 lbs. or born before 31 weeks of gestation, as the eyes are one of the last organs to develop in an infant. About 400–600 infants born in the U.S. each year become legally blind from ROP.
Anna, who is a student at Grand Valley State University, is blind in one eye.
Morgan also has a younger brother, Jacob, who was born on the twins’ 5th birthday — Feb. 10.
“And not one of us was supposed to come out that day,” she said.
That Morgan is excelling in the art class comes as no surprise to her mother, Kirsten Jones-Morgan, who is principal at Blair Elementary School.
“Ellie works harder than anyone I know,” Jones-Morgan said. “What would take a sighted person an hour takes a blind person three.”
Jones-Morgan said having children go off to college is a big adjustment for any mother, but when that child is blind it’s brutal.
“I was dropping off an 18-year-old totally blind person on a campus that had 50,000 people,” she said. “It was pretty terrifying.”
Morgan spent her first two years living in the dorms, but now has an apartment she shares with a roommate. Being on her own was rough at first, but she says all new college students go through the same thing.
She gets around with a white cane and says she may get a seeing-eye dog one day, but having a dog is a lot of responsibility.
Morgan is working on a double major in arts and humanities and English and has a 3.9 GPA.
“I hope to pursue a PhD path in English, but I’m probably going to take a year and just work,” Morgan said.
She hopes to one day work as a professor at a small liberal arts college.
“But the market for that is really low,” Morgan said. “That is my hope, but I’m pretty realistic about it.”
Jones-Morgan says she is sure her daughter will accomplish what she has set out to do.
“My money is always going to be on Ellie,” she said. “She’s a force. She’ll just get it done.”
